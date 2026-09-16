World No. 3 Jessica Pegula withdraws from Singapore Tennis Open

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Jessica Pegula had a deep run at the US Open in New York earlier in September but fell to Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals.

SINGAPORE – Women’s world No. 3 player Jessica Pegula has withdrawn from the Singapore Tennis Open.

The American announced her withdrawal in an Instagram Story on Sept 16, saying she was disappointed.

She wrote: “After a long and physically demanding few weeks at the US Open, I’m just not quite ready to get back on court and compete at the level I expect from myself.

“I was really looking forward to playing in Singapore and hope I can come back in the future.”

Pegula, 32, had a deep run at the US Open in New York earlier in September but fell to Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals.

She was the highest ranked player to have confirmed her participation in the WTA 500 Singapore Tennis Open, with organisers announcing her appearance in August. The updated line-up will be unveiled soon.

The Sept 21-27 tournament will be held at the OCBC Arena in The Kallang, with star players including Filipina star Alexandra Eala (world No.18), Roland Garros champion Mirra Andreeva (world No.5) and 2025 Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova (world No.11) expected to compete.

Anisimova announced her arrival in Singapore in a Sept 15 TikTok video of herself working out in a gym.

The tournament was elevated from a WTA 250 event following a successful debut edition in January 2025, which was won by Belgian Elise Mertens who is set to defend her title.

The upgrade makes it South-east Asia’s only WTA 500 tournament and one of 18 events at that tier worldwide, with a prize pool of about US$1.2 million (S$1.5 million).

It is also part of the tour’s Asian swing, which features stops in South Korea, China, Japan, India and Hong Kong, before the season-ending WTA Finals at Indian Wells in the US in November.

The Singapore event will have a 28-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw. Qualifying will take place on Sept 19 and 20.

Other notable names set to compete in Singapore include two-time Grand Slam singles champion Barbora Krejcokova, former world No. 3 Maria Sakkari and Roland Garros finalist Maja Chwalinska.

Tickets are available on The Kallang’s website.