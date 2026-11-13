World No. 1 Zverev to take on Shelton, Fils and Jodar at ATP Finals
- Alexander Zverev, now world number one, will face Ben Shelton, Arthur Fils and Rafael Jodar in the John McEnroe Group at the ATP Finals in Turin.
- Zverev won Roland Garros and the US Open, his first Grand Slam titles, and is chasing a third ATP Finals title.
- Carlos Alcaraz leads the Ivan Lendl Group with Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli and Frances Tiafoe, while injured Jannik Sinner misses the event.
AI generated
TURIN, Italy - New world number one Alexander Zverev will face Ben Shelton, Arthur Fils and Spain’s Rafael Jodar at the ATP Finals, after the groups for the season-ending tournament were announced on Nov 12.
Germany’s Zverev took top spot in the men’s world rankings earlier this month after winning Roland Garros and the US Open – his first Grand Slam titles – and he is gunning for a third Finals triumph.
He will be expected to win the four-man John McEnroe Group, while seven-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz heads up the Ivan Lendl Group after winning the Paris Masters.
Alcaraz, ranked third in the world, will face Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli – the crowd favourite in Turin in the absence of injured Jannik Sinner – and Frances Tiafoe.
The top two players from each group will contest the semi-finals.
Sinner has won the last two editions of the Finals, but he hasn’t played since winning Wimbledon in July due to a knee injury. AFP
ATP Finals Groups:
John McEnroe Group
Alexander Zverev (GER)
Ben Shelton (USA)
Arthur Fils (FRA)
Rafael Jodar (ESP)
Ivan Lendl Group
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)
Daniil Medvedev (RUS)
Flavio Cobolli (ITA)
Frances Tiafoe (USA)