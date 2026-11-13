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World No. 1 Zverev to take on Shelton, Fils and Jodar at ATP Finals

Germany's Alexander Zverev is gunning for a third ATP Finals triumph.

TURIN, Italy - New world number one Alexander Zverev will face Ben Shelton, Arthur Fils and Spain’s Rafael Jodar at the ATP Finals, after the groups for the season-ending tournament were announced on Nov 12.

Germany’s Zverev took top spot in the men’s world rankings earlier this month after winning Roland Garros and the US Open – his first Grand Slam titles – and he is gunning for a third Finals triumph.

He will be expected to win the four-man John McEnroe Group, while seven-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz heads up the Ivan Lendl Group after winning the Paris Masters.

Alcaraz, ranked third in the world, will face Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli – the crowd favourite in Turin in the absence of injured Jannik Sinner – and Frances Tiafoe.

The top two players from each group will contest the semi-finals.

Sinner has won the last two editions of the Finals, but he hasn’t played since winning Wimbledon in July due to a knee injury. AFP

ATP Finals Groups:

John McEnroe Group

Alexander Zverev (GER)

Ben Shelton (USA)

Arthur Fils (FRA)

Rafael Jodar (ESP)

Ivan Lendl Group

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

Frances Tiafoe (USA)