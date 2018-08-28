World No. 1 Halep crashes out in US Open first round

Romanian Simona Halep became the first women's top seed to lose in the opening round of the US Open in the Open era after a shock 6-2, 6-4 defeat by Estonia's Kaia Kanepi yesterday. Playing in the first match on the newly renovated Louis Armstrong Stadium court, the French Open champion failed to sustain any kind of service rhythm and her usually stout defence proved no match for Kanepi's bruising groundstrokes and deft drop shots. World No. 44 Kanepi was a quarter-finalist at Flushing Meadows last year, but her form has been unremarkable this season while Halep was the hot favourite coming into the US Open after winning the Rogers Cup and finishing as runner-up at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.