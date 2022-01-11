World no. 1 Barty out of Sydney event

SYDNEY • World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty yesterday pulled out of this week's Sydney Classic to rest ahead of the Australian Open, after clinching both the women's singles and doubles titles at the Adelaide International.

The 25-year-old said she would instead travel directly to Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of the year, which starts on Monday.

"Unfortunately, I am withdrawing from the Sydney Tennis Classic to have some time to recover before the Australian Open," she said.

"I'm sorry I won't get the chance to play in front of the Sydney fans this year."

Barty demolished Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-2 to claim the 14th singles title of her career on Sunday, before returning in the evening to win the doubles with fellow Australian Storm Sanders.

It was her first tournament in four months, since a shock third-round loss at the US Open in September, after which she opted to end her season early and head home to Australia because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the reigning Wimbledon champion showed in Adelaide why she is the favourite to win her maiden Australian Open crown and become the first homegrown female champion since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

The two-time Major champion beat a host of top players in Adelaide, including 19th-ranked Coco Gauff, world No. 12 Sofia Kenin and eighth-ranked Iga Swiatek on her way to the decider.

Her first-round bye in Sydney has been handed to French Open champion and world No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova, with world No. 3 and WTA Finals winner Garbine Muguruza now the top seed.

Former Roland Garros champion Swiatek, who fell to Barty in the last four in Adelaide, also withdrew from Sydney.

"After a tense pre-season and last week's tournament in Adelaide, I feel like my body needs more time to recover before @australianopen," the Pole said on Twitter yesterday.

"I've been feeling some pain in my lower rib area, which is why unfortunately I've decided to withdraw from the tournament in Sydney. See you in Melbourne!"

Swiatek was due to open her Sydney campaign against US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who missed the Melbourne Summer Set tournament as she continues to recover from her positive Covid-19 test, picked up when she arrived in Abu Dhabi for an exhibition last month. The Briton will instead play Rybakina.

In early Sydney action, Spain's world No. 9 Paula Badosa swept past Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko 7-6 (7-1), 6-1 and seventh-ranked Estonian Anett Kontaveit beat China's Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-3.

In the men's draw, which also features three-time Slam champion Andy Murray of Britain and Russia's world No. 20 Aslan Karatsev, Belgium's David Goffin won his first-round match 6-4, 6-4 against Argentina's Facundo Bagnis.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE