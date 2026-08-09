World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka ousted in Toronto by Ekaterina Alexandrova

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Ekaterina Alexandrova defeated the four-time Grand Slam winner from Belarus 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-4 to book a berth in the quarter-finals.

TORONTO – World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka suffered a blow to her preparations for the Aug 30-Sept 13 US Open as she was knocked out in the fourth round of the Toronto Masters on Aug 8.

The four-time Grand Slam winner lost 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-4 to Russian 16th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second upset of the day after world No. 3 Jessica Pegula was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by another Russian, 15th seed Diana Shnaider.

“I wasn’t trying to think about the score or anything like beating No. 1,” said Alexandrova after ousting Sabalenka in 2hr 29min. “I was just trying to do my best.

“I just tried to play every single point as if it was the last one because with her, you don’t get a lot of chances during the match.

“I had a lot today, but I couldn’t realise some of them. I’m super happy that I could win because after the second set, I thought (winning) was already past me.”

Alexandrova moves on to a quarter-final against Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, who defeated American Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4 in 78 minutes.

Shnaider, meanwhile will meet Poland’s former world No. 1 Iga Swiatek after the 22-year-old left-hander ousted Pegula in just 73 minutes.

“This week I’ve been very comfortable on both defending and just firing some winners,” Shnaider said.

“It was working well. I was choosing a bigger target today but sometimes ripping the ball.”

Her next opponent, the seventh-seeded Swiatek, rallied to defeat Ukraine’s 10th-seeded Marta Kostyuk 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Swiatek, a four-time French Open champion, saved nine break points in the last two sets without dropping serve.

“In the second I came out... playing a bit faster and more heavy and pushing Marta a little bit more,” Swiatek said.

“Game by game I felt like it was a good plan and a good choice and I went for it.”

Sabalenka dropped the first set on a tiebreak as her Russian opponent won five of the last six points.

“I was trying to play super aggressive, the way I didn’t play for a long time. It worked,” said Alexandrova.

“I had the feeling I have some kind of power and I can create something and it helped me mentally.”

Sabalenka levelled the match but in the decider faced match points on her serve in the 10th game.

She saved the first on a service winner and the second with an ace.

But, after sending a backhand beyond the baseline, the Belarusian made her sixth and final double fault to lose the match.

“I didn’t have any expectations before the match,” Alexandrova said. “I knew it was going to be super difficult when I walked on the court.

“I was trying to risk as much as possible because it felt like it was the only way to create some chances. It caused many more mistakes but at the same time I created many more opportunities.”

Over in the Montreal Masters, Spanish teen Rafael Jodar defeated Czech eighth seed Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 6-3 on Aug 8 to reach the quarter-finals.

Jodar dominated the night match after an afternoon rain delay in the Masters 1000 hard-court event.

The 19-year-old Spaniard, runner-up last week in Washington, never let Lehecka into their fourth-round match in collecting his 33rd victory of the season.

Jodar has reached the last eight in seven of his past eight events and a Montreal title would send the 15th-ranked player into the top 10 for the first time.

The youngster will play for a semi-final berth against French 18th seed Arthur Fils, who defeated Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-2, 7-6 (10-8). REUTERS