World Cup serves up Wimbledon dilemma: football or tennis?

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Spectators use fans as they try to keep cool on Court 1 at the Wimbledon Championships in London.

LONDON – Wimbledon organisers were clear – there would be no broadcasting of World Cup matches on the tennis site’s screens. Yet the football is everywhere, from fans’ phones to player press conferences.

When Harry Kane equalised for England with 15 minutes left against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, a huge roar followed by applause emanated from Centre Court and No. 1 Court.

“I thought it was for us,” joked Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, who defeated French Open champion Mirra Andreeva in their second-round match.

Many spectators had their phones in their laps, switching their attention between grass-court tennis in southwest London and England’s nerve-jangling win 6,400 kilometres away in Atlanta.

Wimbledon began on June 29 and finishes on July 12, running smack bang in the middle of the month-long World Cup taking place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

On Wimbledon’s first day, chief executive Sally Bolton said no football would be shown there, neither on the giant screens on the outdoor hill where fans gather to watch the tennis action, nor in the players area.

Not that she can stop it totally, however.

“Clearly if people have got their phones then we’re not going to prevent people from watching the football,” she explained.

But isn’t it frustrating for organisers of the prestigious Grand Slam to see spectators with their eyes glued to their phones?

“I think there’s some things you can control and some things you can’t control, and sometimes it creates some nice, light-hearted moments around people,” tournament director Jamie Baker told reporters Friday.

“We don’t think it affects the atmosphere around the grounds at all.”

Other, albeit arguably lesser sporting events, have adjusted their schedules to avoid clashing with World Cup matches.

A T20 cricket match between Derbyshire Falcons and Lancashire Lightning was pushed back so it would start after the England v DR Congo match had finished.

Wimbledon organisers appear unlikely to consider similar action, despite some pressure.

“My phone is on fire with players’ requests for can I do this,” Baker said with a smile during his press conference, adding the requests were not just related to the World Cup.

“The most important consideration is always from a competition’s perspective, including ensuring that players get the same amount of rest between rounds,” he added.

The football is also a major topic of discussion between the players.

Spaniard Rafael Jodar, ranked 26th in the world, told media he liked to talk about the World Cup with other players who are fans of the beautiful game. But he avoids the sensitive subject with Italians, whose team failed to qualify for the third consecutive World Cup.

“I was talking to Matteo Berrettini the other day, we were practising together, and yeah, he didn’t want to talk about it,” Jodar said with a laugh.

He said he was trying to watch “some” of the matches, “especially” those that are not on too late.

England v Mexico in the last 16 shouldn’t disrupt the tennis much, given it is scheduled to kick off at 1am UK time on Monday.

The government has granted pubs special permission to stay open until 5am.

“Maybe a few tired people, I think that’s to be expected,” Baker answered when asked whether he was concerned staff may turn up hung over. AFP