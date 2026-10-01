Women’s tennis top seed Alexandra Eala ousted in Asian Games semi-finals

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A dejected Alexandra Eala during her shock loss to Tatiana Prozorova in last week’s Singapore Tennis Open. She was upset again by a lower-ranked player in the Asian Games semi-finals on Oct 1.

Nagoya, Japan – Philippine tennis star Alexandra Eala saw her bid for Asian Games gold end in the semi-finals on Oct 1, after a stunning 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 loss to China’s world No. 85 Wang Xiyu.

Top seed and world No. 18 Eala, who skipped the prestigious China Open and risked penalties to play in Nagoya, was looking to become the first woman from the Philippines to win the title.

The 21-year-old will instead go home with only a bronze medal but said she had no regrets.

“I’m really happy to have experienced this, to experience the support... and to be with the team and, yeah, to compete for the country,” she told reporters.

Eala had played two matches the previous evening but showed no sign of fatigue as she raced into a 5-0 first-set lead at the Higashiyama Park Tennis Center.

Wang, 25, then began showing signs of life and went on to level the match in the second set before breaking Eala’s serve early in the third.

Crumbling to a 4-1 deficit in the deciding set , the Filipina could find no way back as Wang closed out the match to set up an all-Chinese final against world No. 57 Zhang Shuai.

“(Wang) was more consistent. I had a couple of ups and downs during the match which is something I have to talk to my team about and process,” said Eala.

Eala was eliminated from the women’s doubles competition after she and partner Shaira Rivera lost in the second round on Sept 30.

Eala in August became the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour title.

She has become wildly popular in the Philippines, her every match followed by large numbers of cheering fans.

Last week, she was the third seed in the Singapore Tennis Open and received a bye in her opening match before being upset by the unheralded Tatiana Prozorova in the last 16.

Wang may have her hands full against former Wimbledon and Australian Open quarter-finalist Zhang, who rolled back the years to beat Kazakh Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 6-2.

Zhang, 37, has medalled at three previous Asian Games, taking silver in the 2018 singles in Jakarta, a team silver at Incheon 2014 and a team gold at her home Games at Guangzhou 2010.

She will be in her 40s when the next Games launch in Doha in 2030 but was not ruling out playing.

“I always feel like this may be my last Games. But look, aren’t I here again?” she said.

“As long as you don’t give up on yourself, no one else in this world can give you that death sentence.” AFP, REUTERS