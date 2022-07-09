Delight for pair is huge contrast

LONDON • Born in Moscow but representing Kazakhstan, Elena Rybakina could be crowned Wimbledon champion today in a potentially awkward moment for the tennis Grand Slam's organisers.

Following the invasion of Ukraine, Russian players were banned from this year's tournament. However, there have still been Russians gracing the All England Club courts after having switched allegiance to neighbouring Kazakhstan.

Rybakina, who faces Ons Jabeur in the final, opted to play under the Kazakh flag in 2018 when she was struggling at No. 175 in the world. Four years on, the 23-year-old is on the verge of a maiden Grand Slam title as well as being US$2.4 million (S$3.4 million) better off.

The shy, 1.84m Rybakina is growing tired, however, of fending off questions over her nationality.

"I'm playing for Kazakhstan for a long time. I'm really happy representing Kazakhstan," the world No. 23 said, after seeing off former champion Simona Halep in the semi-finals.

"They believed in me. There is no more question about how I feel. It's already a long time my journey as a Kazakh player."

Rybakina opted not to discuss how much time she spends in Moscow, claiming she trains in Slovakia and Dubai when not on tour. "So I don't live anywhere, to be honest," she said.

However, former Russian tennis player Andrei Chesnokov, who worked with Rybakina, told championat.com sports website: "Lena lives in Moscow, grew up and became a player here.

"Let's congratulate the Royal Family, they will have to congratulate someone from Russia."

Shamil Tarpischev, president of the Russian Tennis Federation, also congratulated Rybakina on reaching the final and insisted Russia had something to do with her success. "It's great that Elena is in the Wimbledon final. She is our product," RIA news agency quoted him as saying. "Of course we will cheer for her."

Rybakina is the top-ranked Kazakh ahead of Yulia Putintseva, ranked 33rd and a three-time quarter-finalist at the majors. Putintseva was also born in Moscow. Kazakhstan's top three men are also from Russia - Alexander Bublik, Mikhail Kukushkin and Dmitry Popko.