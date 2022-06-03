Women's matches less appealing: Mauresmo

PARIS • French Open director Amelie Mauresmo said on Wednesday that women's matches had less appeal than men's at Roland Garros, an opinion dismissed by world No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Of the 10 night sessions at this year's Grand Slam, only one has featured a women's tie when home player Alize Cornet faced Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

"In this era that we are in right now, and as a woman, a former woman's player, I don't feel bad or unfair saying you have more attraction, more attractivity for the men's matches," said Mauresmo, a former world No. 1 and a two-time Grand Slam champion.

"My goal when I was doing the schedule every day was to try and see a match in the women's draw that I can put there. It was tough."

Swiatek, the 2020 champion in Paris, who has played all her matches in the day, took Mauresmo to task, saying the women's game has plenty of positives.

"It is a little bit disappointing and surprising," said the 21-year-Pole.

"Women's tennis has a lot of advantages. Some may say that it's unpredictable and girls are not consistent. But on the other hand it may also be something that is really appealing and it may really attract more people."

The WTA said has also called for a balanced match schedule.

"Our fans want to see the excitement and thrill of women's tennis on the biggest stages and in the premium time slots. There is certainly room for improvement," the WTA said in a statement to AFP.

Mauresmo was responding to questions over the suitability of Roland Garros night sessions which were introduced last year as part of a new broadcast deal.

Rafael Nadal's epic quarter-final win over Novak Djokovic, one of the nine late matches, finished at 1.15am on Wednesday under the lights of Court Philippe Chatrier.

Meanwhile, 18 out of 20 singles matches scheduled first on the same showpiece court and Court Suzanne Lenglen have been women's ties.

In all four Slams, women traditionally kick off the day on the main showcourts at 11am - when TV audiences are at their lowest and most spectators are still making their way into the stadium.

Wimbledon is the only Slam without matches scheduled to start at night, while at the US and Australian Opens, a full evening programme allows women to get their share of the limelight.

The status of women's tennis in Paris also became a hot topic in 2019 when the semi-finals were played on Court Suzanne Lenglen and Court Simonne-Mathieu. The men's semis, however, were on the 15,000-seat Court Philippe Chatrier.

