With 1 eye on Wimbledon, fatigued Federer pulls out

PARIS • Former world No. 1 Roger Federer withdrew from the French Open yesterday, a day after winning a tough third-round match, opting to conserve his health for the grass-court season when he will bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.

"After discussions with my team, I decided that I should withdraw from the French Open today," the Swiss great said in a statement released by the French Tennis Federation.

"After two knee operations and more than a year of rehabilitation, it's important that I listen to my body and not rush back into competition."

The 39-year-old has hardly played in the last 17 months, with Roland Garros just his third tournament since an aborted return at the Qatar Open in March.

The world No. 8 suffered physically in his four-set, late-night win over Dominik Koepfer on Saturday and decided to end his Roland Garros campaign ahead of what would have been a punishing fourth-round match against Italian Matteo Berrettini.

In the aftermath of being pushed all the way by his German opponent, Federer had hinted he was thinking about withdrawing as Wimbledon remains his season goal. The grass-court Slam starts on June 28.

Tournament director Guy Forget said of the pullout: "We were all delighted to see him back in Paris, where he played three top-level matches. We wish him all the best for the rest of the season."

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander paid tribute to Federer for his battling display against Koepfer despite not being at peak fitness.

"I feel good that I saw Roger was in good enough shape to play like that," the Swedish TV analyst said.

"He could have easily thrown in the towel and say, 'I had a good enough practice for Wimbledon.' But no, he wants to win matches, I am just so impressed with him."

This year's French Open has been beset by walkovers, including women's world No. 2 Naomi Osaka's withdrawal following her first-round win over mental health issues and top-ranked Ashleigh Barty's retirement because of injury last week.

SELECTED LAST-16 RESULTS MEN'S SINGLES Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) bt Pablo Carreno Busta (Esp) 6-3 6-2 7-5, Daniil Medvedev (Rus) bt Cristian Garin (Chi) 6-2 6-1 7-5. WOMEN'S SINGLES Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) bt Victoria Azarenka (Blr) 5-7 6-3 6-2, Paula Badosa (Esp) bt Marketa Vondrousova 6-4 3-6 6-2.

There was another injury pullout on Saturday as Jennifer Brady retired injured during her third-round match against fellow American Coco Gauff.

The 17-year-old faces Tunisia's Ons Jabeur today with the teenage dark horse having an opportunity to reach her first quarter-final at any Slam event.

The women's draw became even more open yesterday as 31st seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova continued her giant-killing ways.

The Russian, fresh off upsetting world No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka in the previous round, beat another Belarusian in two-time Slam winner and 15th seed Victoria Azarenka 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, making the last eight for the first time since 2011.

Another dark horse, Paula Badosa, reached her first Slam quarter-final when she beat Czech Marketa Vondrousova, the 2019 finalist, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 yesterday.

The Spaniard, who won her first WTA Tour title a fortnight ago in Serbia, has reached at least the last four in her past three events.

The men's draw is far more straightforward, with Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas holding off a late challenge from Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta to move into the quarter-finals after a 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 victory yesterday.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev also booked his last-eight slot with a 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 win over 22nd seed Cristian Garin of Chile, marking the first time the Russian has progressed this far at a non-hard-court Slam.

REUTERS

FRENCH OPEN

