Winnings to aid her parents, citizens

LONDON • Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina will use her prize money from Wimbledon to not only help rebuild her parents' home after it was bombed during the Russian invasion, but also aid her fellow besieged citizens.

After beating Hungary's Anna Bondar 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round on Monday, the 29th seed revealed her parents were now staying at her apartment while the rebuilding work takes place at their home in Irpin, which was retaken from Russian troops in late March.

The town, near the capital Kyiv, was heavily damaged at the start of the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

"Their house was attacked. There are huge holes in the house. There are no apartments any more," said Kalinina, 25.

"So now, this home is getting rebuilt, so they can't live there. They live in my apartment where I'm living with my husband. Now they are at home safe, they have everything.

"I'm grateful that they have the opportunities to live, and I am playing tennis."

Kalinina will today face compatriot Lesia Tsurenko, who has said winning or losing tennis matches was not a priority for her while her hometown of Kyiv comes under renewed attack.

The city was struck by a barrage of cruise missiles on Monday after several weeks of lull. For Kalinina, however, each victory is a way of helping families in Ukraine survive the war, now into its fourth month.

"It's hard to focus, but for me, it matters if I win or if I lose," the 34th-ranked player said.

"I'm helping my grandmother and grandfather, who are in occupied territory now. The more I win, I'm helping other families... It's a privilege to play here, it's a privilege to play every tournament."

