Wimbledon ban helped Samsonova

TOKYO - Liudmila Samsonova said that Wimbledon's ban on Russian players had given her time to transform her game, after winning her third title in four tournaments on Sunday at the Pan Pacific Open.

The Russian world No. 30 beat emerging Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 7-5 to add to the titles she won in Washington and Cleveland in August, having not dropped a set all week in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old said she was "shocked" when she heard that Russian and Belarusian players would be banned from Wimbledon in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

She used the time off to sharpen her game and is now reaping the benefits, having also beaten Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza last week in the Japanese capital.

"I said, 'OK, I have one month without tournaments, so let's work this month'," said the powerful Samsonova, who hits between 120 and 150 practice serves every day.

"I used it so well because I was working so hard. I had 32 days of just practising, which is not normal at that time of the year for a tennis player."

She added she worked on her mental strength and technique during her summer break, and the improvement was plain to see in Tokyo and came on the heels of her run to the last 16 at the US Open.

Samsonova had her service broken only once in the final during a controlled performance against fast-rising Zheng.

"I was feeling great physically but I was feeling a little bit tired mentally," she said. "I'm very happy how I managed today with the pressure - it's unbelievable what I did today. All the week was really impressive and I'm really happy about my game."

The 19-year-old Zheng was appearing in her first WTA final and knocked out Spanish top seed Paula Badosa in the second round. Having been ranked outside the top 150 this time last year, she will make her top-30 debut when the latest rankings are published on Monday.

"This week has been really good and I had a good performance," said Zheng, who took a set off world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the last 16 at the French Open.

"But I think I can do a lot more than this. This was an experience - it was my first time... in a final."

The Pan Pacific Open was being held for the first time since 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was day of double celebrations for Russian female tennis players after Ekaterina Alexandrova overcame nerves to win the third title of her career, as she dismantled injury-hampered top seed Jelena Ostapenko 7-6 (7-4), 6-0 in the final of the Korea Open.

