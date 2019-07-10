Williams wields her weapons in victory

LONDON • Serena Williams believes that experience played a part in her hard-fought 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win over unseeded fellow American Alison Riske yesterday, but admitted she needs to play better.

The seven-time champion reached her 12th Wimbledon semi-final and is two victories away from equalling Margaret Court's Grand Slam singles title record haul of 24.

But she looked far from convincing as Riske, who beat top seed Ashleigh Barty in the round of 16, pushed her the whole way over an engrossing two-hour duel.

However, Williams served it out with an ace to seal her 97th win at Wimbledon and will play Czech veteran Barbora Strycova, who beat Britain's Johanna Konta 7-6 (7-5), 6-1, for a place in the final.

"It was really satisfying," the 37-year-old, seeded 11th, said of her win. "I would not have won that match a couple of weeks ago. She was playing so great, beat so many great players and she was so close to taking it away from me today.

"I was really pumped, and it's a long, arduous road. It's not easy. Experience really counted today. I had to buckle up and play hard. I need to do better."

For two sets, Riske absorbed every blow from Williams, while her own lightweight jab inflicted some early pain and then levelled the seesaw encounter at 1-1.

Williams' blows, however, became too frequent and too heavy in the final games, with the weaponised serve pushing the world No. 55 Riske back on her heels, leaving the Williams forehand to work like an old slugger's right-hook.

After playing three sets in all her matches and spending over nine hours on court en route to the quarters - the longest path to the last eight of anyone since 2011 - Riske had shown a streak of pure Pittsburgh steel.

But Williams is tennis tungsten, and recovered superbly from a brief wobble and a taped ankle in which she lost the second set and fell a break behind in the third.

She eventually charged over the finish line, bringing up match point when Riske netted a forehand, and completed the job in typical fashion with her 19th ace of the match.

97 Matches Serena Williams has won at Wimbledon, second overall behind Martina Navratilova (120).

Meanwhile, seventh seed and former world No. 1 Simona Halep reached her second Wimbledon semi-final with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 victory over China's Zhang Shuai.

Zhang, bidding to become just the second Chinese woman after Zheng Jie in 2008 to reach the last four, led 4-1 in the first set and held four break points for a 5-1 lead.

"I fought hard in the first set, even if I was down 4-1," said 27-year-old Halep, who will meet Elina Svitolina in the last four. "I knew I had to be strong, play aggressive as much as possible and I did it great.

"I have energy, I feel fresh, I feel healthy, I feel confident when I step on the court."

The Romanian, last year's French Open champion, last made the Wimbledon final four in 2014 when she was beaten by Eugenie Bouchard of Canada.

Off the court, Williams was fined US$10,000 (S$13,610) by the All England Club for damaging one of Wimbledon's courts with her racket before the start of the tournament, according to media reports.

Also, Fabio Fognini was fined US$3,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after a rant during his third-round defeat by Tennys Sandgren.

The Italian had said he hoped a "bomb" would explode at the tournament.

Nick Kyrgios was fined US$8,000 in total from separate unsportsmanlike incidents in both his first and second rounds.

The fiery Australian lost to Rafael Nadal in the second round, where he deliberately fired a shot at his opponent and said afterwards that he was unapologetic.

