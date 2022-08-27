Williams to face Kovinic in opener

NEW YORK • Serena Williams will face Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in her first-round match at the US Open after the draw for the tournament was made on Thursday.

The 40-year-old American, who has hinted she will make the final Grand Slam of the year her farewell tournament, is in the same quarter of the draw as second seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and fifth-seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur, the Wimbledon runner-up,

Williams, whose world ranking has dropped to 608, won her first Grand Slam title at the 1999 US Open. She is one title shy of the all-time record 24 Slam crowns won by Margaret Court.

Despite her pedigree, Monday's match on the Flushing Meadows hard courts against the 80th-ranked Kovinic - whom six-time US Open winner Williams has never faced before - will be tricky.

Kovinic has enjoyed her best career Grand Slam results this year, having reached the third round at the Australian and French Opens.

The winner from Kontaveit's quarter of the draw could also meet Greek third seed Maria Sakkari or Romania's seventh-seeded Simona Halep in the semi-finals.

The other half of the bracket features top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland, this year's French Open champion, and Spanish fourth seed Paula Badosa.

Japan's Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, is also in the same quarter of the draw, as is defending champion Emma Raducanu and Belarusian world No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka.

The men's draw opened slightly with Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, a 21-time Slam winner, pulling out because he cannot enter the United States while unvaccinated for Covid-19.

Top-ranked defending champion Daniil Medvedev of Russia will face American Stefan Kozlov in his first match next week while second seed and 22-time record Slam winner Rafael Nadal starts against Australian Rinky Hijikata.

Meanwhile, Roger Federer, who is not in New York because of injury, retained his place at the top of the list of the world's highest paid tennis players for a 17th year despite not playing a match for nearly 14 months, reported Forbes.

The Swiss raked in an estimated US$90 million (S$124.9 million) before taxes and agents' fees over the last 12 months. Osaka (US$56.2 million), Williams (US$35.1 million), Nadal (US$31.4 million) and Djokovic (US$27.1 million) complete the top five.

