Williams cruises but rivals struggle

MELBOURNE • Serena Williams yesterday continued her impressive Australian Open preparations with a thrashing of Tsvetana Pironkova, as top-ranked Ashleigh Barty, world No. 3 Naomi Osaka and defending champion Sofia Kenin all struggled.

Williams, 39, has been in belligerent form at the Yarra Valley Classic and she overpowered the Bulgarian with a 6-1, 6-4 victory.

"So far, so good. It's special to play here with what's going on in the world," said the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, who dropped five games against Daria Gavrilova in her opener.

She will face fellow American Danielle Collins, who ousted world No. 6 Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-3), should play resume

Play at tournaments in Melbourne - six ATP and WTA events - has been cancelled for today after a coronavirus scare.

Osaka and Barty were pushed to the brink but both avoided early exits at Melbourne Park, where both the Yarra Valley and Gippsland Trophy events are being staged.

Home favourite Barty, who is hoping to break Australia's 43-year singles title drought at the Open, had a fright in her Yarra Valley match against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic, but recovered to win 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

On her hard-fought victory, the 2019 French Open champion said: "Mid-match, I lacked execution... but happy to get it on my terms in the end."

Kenin was pushed even further by American compatriot Jessica Pegula after finding herself 4-1 down in the second set before prevailing 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 at Yarra Valley to set up a quarter-final match with Spain's Garbine Muguruza. That will be a rematch of last year's Australian Open final.

Osaka was also made to work hard against Britain's Katie Boulter before winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Gippsland Trophy.

"Today was really tough for me. It just felt like a new experience playing here again after such a long while," said the 2019 Australian Open champion from Japan.

World No. 2 Halep, like Williams, bucked the trend of close contests, downing Laura Siegemund 6-2, 6-4 to book her Gippsland last-eight clash with Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova, who upset French Open champion Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-4, 6-2.

