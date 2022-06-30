Williams beaten but not broken

LONDON • Playing her first singles match in a year after injury, Serena Williams' opening-round Wimbledon loss to Harmony Tan on Tuesday was hardly her most unexpected defeat, but there were plenty of signs it could be the most portentous yet.

Nobody goes on forever, not even the 40-year-old, who has performed numerous near miracles throughout a career spanning almost three decades.

Still, it made for uncomfortable viewing seeing the rusty seven-time Wimbledon champion a faded shadow of the player who has won 23 Grand Slam singles crowns, one fewer than record-holder Margaret Court.

Having long made a habit of seeing off lesser mortals while cruising at barely half pace, there seemed nothing to dig into on Tuesday - no extra gear, nor any aura to lend an advantage.

Instead, she brandished blunted tools and slumped to a 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) defeat before contemplating her future.

"That's a question I can't answer," Williams said when asked if she would return to Wimbledon.

"Like, I don't know. I feel like, you know, I don't know. Who knows? Who knows where I'll pop up. Today I gave all I could do... Maybe tomorrow I could have gave more.

"Maybe a week ago I could have gave more. But today was what I could do. At some point, you have to be able to be okay with that. And that's all I can do. I can't change time or anything, so..."

It will be tough for Williams to walk away from the sport she has long dominated.

But, despite falling short on her return to singles action here, the American seems motivated to keep going, keeping the door open for an emotional return to New York for the US Open in August, with Flushing Meadows the site of her first Slam in 1999.

"It definitely makes me want to hit the practice courts because, you know, when you're playing not bad and you're so close," she said.

"Like I said, any other opponent probably would have suited my game better. So, yeah, I feel like that it's actually kind of like, 'OK, Serena, you can do this if you want'.

"Yeah, I mean, when you're at home, especially in New York, and the US Open, that being the first place I've won a Grand Slam, is something that's always super special. Your first time is always special. There's definitely, you know, lots of motivation to get better and to play at home."

Frenchwoman Tan, who is of Chinese Cambodian descent, was the biggest beneficiary of Williams' rapidly diminishing powers on the court.

The 24-year-old debutante not only secured her first career win on grass but emulated what her coach, Nathalie Tauziat, did back in 2000, when she beat the tennis great in the Paris Open final.

"It's a dream because, you know, I saw Serena on the TV when I was young," Tan said.

"My coach played her... So, yeah, it's a big generation. She's a legend. I mean, she won 23 Grand Slams. When you play her, I was scared. I mean, I was scared when I was on the court, but really happy to be there."

Tan, who has never progressed beyond the second round of a Major, has the opportunity to claim another scalp when she takes on Spanish 32nd seed Sara Sorribes Tormo today.

