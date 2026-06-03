“Whose side are they on?” Ukraine's Kostyuk rips into Russian players at Roland Garros

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Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2026 Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reacts during the post match interview with former player Marion Bartoli after winning her quarter final match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

PARIS, June 2 - Marta Kostyuk accused Russian players of hiding behind silence over the war in Ukraine, saying after four years of conflict they had shown “whose side they are on”, as she reached her first Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old beat fellow Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 6-3 2-6 6-2 in an emotional quarter-final played hours after another night of Russian strikes on Kyiv, then launched a scathing attack on Russian players who continue to avoid publicly condemning the war.

Kostyuk, who will next face Russian Mirra Andreeva, said she no longer accepted the argument that Russian athletes could remain silent because of possible repercussions at home.

“There is a way if you don’t agree,” Kostyuk told reporters. “I know some people who have left Russia the moment the war began, who sold all their business, who left everything behind because they just don’t agree with what their country is doing to other people.”

She cited fellow player Daria Kasatkina, who switched her allegiance from Russia to Australia last year, as an example of someone who had publicly spoken out despite pressure on her family.

“I don’t think she lives in Russia anyways, but the majority of players don’t live in Russia,” Kostyuk said. “There is nothing that’s stopping you if this is something you don’t believe in.

“After four years, I think they’ve made it very clear whose side they are on.”

Kostyuk’s comments came after she was asked about remarks from Russian players including Diana Shnaider and Andreeva, who have previously said they focus only on the tennis ball and avoid political discussion.

“They are all grown-ups. They know what they’re talking about. They know what’s going on. They have phones. They have Instagram. They have news,” Kostyuk said.

“I wish there was some more clear stance on what’s going on, especially when your country is killing other people.”

Earlier, the Ukrainian dedicated her victory to “the Ukrainian people” after revealing she had woken up to news of another deadly night of bombings before checking on her family’s safety.

Kostyuk said representing Ukraine had become more important than results themselves.

“With everything that’s happening, for me being here is a real blessing, and I don’t think about winning,” she said. “I’m here to represent Ukraine and to enjoy.” REUTERS