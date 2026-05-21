Who are among the women's contenders to look out for at the French Open?

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May 21 - The following are some of the contenders for the women's singles title at the French Open, which begins on Sunday:

ELENA RYBAKINA (KAZAKHSTAN)

* World ranking: 2

Two-time French Open quarter-finalist Rybakina started 2026 on a high note as she won her second Grand Slam at the Australian Open, her first since Wimbledon 2022.

Rybakina, who could not go past the fourth round of any major last year, turned things around at the WTA Finals in November where she beat world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

The 26-year-old started her clay season successfully defending her Stuttgart Open title last month, and has an opportunity to dethrone Sabalenka as the world number one at the French Open.

ELINA SVITOLINA (UKRAINE)

* World ranking: 7

Svitolina stormed to victory over defending French Open champion Coco Gauff at last week's Italian Open final, establishing herself as one of the leading contenders at Roland Garros this year.

The Ukrainian, who has reached the French Open quarter-finals five times, had also beaten Rybakina and Iga Swiatek earlier in the Italian Open, sending a warning shot to the favourites ahead of the year's second Grand Slam.

The 31-year-old reached the Australian Open semi-finals in January and has picked up seven wins over top-10 ranked opponents in 2026, as she looks to win her first Grand Slam at the French Open.

JESSICA PEGULA (UNITED STATES)

* World ranking: 5

Still chasing her maiden Grand Slam triumph, Pegula faced heartbreak close to the summit in the last two majors, as she crashed out in the semi-finals at the U.S. and Australian Open.

The 32-year-old credited her evolved serve for her improved form, telling the Tennis Channel in March that she had shifted her focus from pure speed to adding different spins and improving placement.

The former U.S. Open finalist will hope her new technique will make her more effective on clay at Roland Garros, where she reached the quarter-finals in 2022.

MARTA KOSTYUK (UKRAINE)

* World ranking: 15

Kostyuk has not gone beyond the French Open's second round since 2021 but the 23-year-old emerged as a surprise dark horse ahead of the French Open when she won the Madrid Open, claiming her first WTA 1000 title, beating Mirra Andreeva in the final.

An injury scare due to hip and thigh issues forced her to withdraw from the Italian Open earlier this month, but she is expected to enter the French Open healed, rested and undefeated on clay this year, with 12 wins and two titles, having also won the Rouen Open last month.

MIRRA ANDREEVA (RUSSIA)

* World ranking: 6

Andreeva rose to prominence with her run to the French Open semi-finals in 2024, and followed up with a quarter-final berth a year later.

The 19-year-old has shown steady improvement during the clay season, winning Linz Open and beating Swiatek in the Stuttgart Open quarters before reaching her first WTA 1000 final at the Madrid Open earlier this month. REUTERS