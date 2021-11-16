'Where is she?' Players, officials worry for Peng

BEIJING • China yesterday kept silent over growing concern for tennis star Peng Shuai, who has not been heard from since accusing a powerful politician of sexual assault - the first time the #MeToo movement has struck at the top echelons of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

The WTA Tour on Sunday called for Peng's claims to be "investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship", and current and former players have taken to social media to express fears for the safety of the former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion.

But when asked about the allegations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said: "I have not heard of the issue you raised." He added "this is not a diplomatic question" and made no further comment on the fate of the former top-ranked doubles player.

Details of Peng's reported accusations - she claimed earlier this month that former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her - remain scrubbed from the Internet in China.

Searches for their names on key portals come back empty, while searches for her page on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, also returned no results, although the account was still accessible.

The Chinese Tennis Association (CTA) also did not respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, WTA chairman Steve Simon said the events concerning Peng were "of deep concern" and called for her claims to be "treated with the utmost seriousness".

"Our absolute and unwavering priority is the health and safety of our players. We are speaking out so justice can be done," he added.

American legend Chris Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam winner, became the highest-profile current or former player in tennis to join social media expressions of concern that have given rise to the Twitter hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai.

She called the situation "very disturbing", tweeting: "I've known Peng since she was 14; we should all be concerned; this is serious; where is she? Is she safe? Any information would be appreciated."

French player Alize Cornet also spoke out, while 18-time Major champion Martina Navratilova tweeted: "A very strong stance by WTA - and the correct stance."

The 35-year-old Peng has not been heard from since she wrote on social media that Zhang - who is in his 70s - "forced" her into sex and said they had an on-off relationship lasting several years. That post was quickly deleted and the authenticity of her claims has not been confirmed, with Chinese online censors erasing any evidence.

Simon, however, told the New York Times he had received assurances from the CTA that Peng was "safe" and "and not under any physical threat".

