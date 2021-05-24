Watch out Nadal, Tsitsipas wants French Open crown next

LYON • With a record 13 French Open titles, Rafael Nadal will be the favourite when Roland Garros kicks off on Sunday.

But the Spaniard may not have it entirely his way, with one of the dark horses ahead of the second Grand Slam of the year set to be Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The world No. 5 swept to the Lyon ATP clay-court title yesterday with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Briton Cameron Norrie for his seventh career title and his second triumph on the red surface this year.

Tsitsipas lost the Barcelona final to Nadal but landed Monte Carlo, his first Masters 1000 title, and now has the most number of wins on the Tour with 33 this season, four ahead of nearest challenger, Russia's seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev.

Playing with confidence and power, the Greek, who had lost just a single set all week, rampaged around the Lyon court with his shoulder-length hair kept under a headband.

He blasted his way through the first set in 39 minutes and finished off the victory by taking the second set in just 30 minutes, losing a single point in the last two games, and denying 25-year-old Norrie his maiden tournament triumph.

Declaring himself ready for the French Open, Tsitsipas, 22, who reached the semi-finals in Paris last year, said: "I kept my objectives in mind and it worked.

"Now I'm going to rest and get back to training for Roland Garros. It's the Grand Slam I adore the most. I hope to do well there."

On the women's side, American teenager Coco Gauff is aiming to do better at the French Open - last year's second-round appearance is the furthest she has gone - after winning her second WTA career title on clay in Parma.

The 17-year-old dropped only one set en route to the title in Italy, beating China's Wang Qiang 6-1, 6-3 in the final on Saturday to add to her hard-court title in Linz in 2019.

"It definitely means a lot, especially on clay, which is not really a surface I feel people associate with me," said Gauff, who moves up five spots to a career-high world No. 25 today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE