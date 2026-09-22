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Wang Xinyu at home in Singapore, as she hunts for more at S’pore Tennis Open

WTA world No. 40 Wang Xinyu hitting tennis balls to fans after winning against world No. 38 Donna Vekic during their Singapore Tennis Open women's singles Round of 32 match at OCBC Arena on Sept 22. Wang won the match 6-1, 6-2.

SINGAPORE - Like a cleanly struck gong, the voice rang out from the stands with crisp resonance, bellowing three syllables with clockwork consistency, and always ending with an inviting upward lilt: “Wang-xin-yu...”

At the OCBC Arena on Sept 22, that invitation was taken up every single time with a reply: “Jia-you! (come on)”

China’s Wang Xinyu responded to the raucous support with aplomb, turning in a composed, clinical performance at the Singapore Tennis Open. She took just 66 minutes to beat eighth seed and world no. 38 Donna Vekic 6-1, 6-2 in the round of 32.

“It’s just the crowd here, they are amazing. There is this one lady, she keeps coming to my matches – not only in Singapore, I keep seeing her around the world – and she goes: “Wang-xin-yu!” That’s so cute, I’m really happy to be back here,” chirped the 40th-ranked Wang, who revealed that a friend who used to live here is familiar with the mentioned supporter.

“It’s kind of like home for me to be here.”

WTA world No. 40 Wang Xinyu waving to fans after winning against world No. 38 Donna Vekic during their Singapore Tennis Open women's singles Round of 32 match at OCBC Arena on Sept 22. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

The 24-year-old already has great memories competing in the Lion City.

She made the semi-finals of the 2025 Singapore Tennis Open – losing to eventual winner Elise Mertens – and fell just short in the doubles final with compatriot Zheng Saisai, falling to Desirae Krawczyk and Giuliana Olmos.

This time, the event has been upgraded to a WTA 500 tournament boasting a US$1.2 million (S$1.5 million) prize purse.

Wang’s comfort on Singapore soil showed from the moment she glided onto Centre Court. She served to open the match and delivered a sharp volley, a powerful serve, and the deftest of touches at the net to take the first game.

That graceful confidence stayed with Wang throughout the match.

She converted four of seven break points, blasted three aces, and did not have her serve broken by Croatian Vekic, who is the first seeded player to be dumped out of the tournament.

“I’m really happy with the level that I showed from the beginning of the match until the end – I would say, it was a very clean match, because I really served well, returned well, and I took the time away from her,” said the Paris Olympics mixed doubles silver medallist.

WTA world No. 40 Wang Xinyu taking a selfie with fans after winning against world No. 38 Donna Vekic during their Singapore Tennis Open women's singles Round of 32 match at OCBC Arena on Sept 22. Wang won the match 6-1, 6-2. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Wang will line up against Chinese Taipei’s Joanna Garland in the Round of 16. World No. 168 Garland beat Australian Storm Hunter 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 on the opening day of the Singapore Tennis Open.

Wang recalled Garland from their time in the juniors, adding that they have not played each other since, but she is looking to bring the same confidence and composure to the court she showed against Vekic.

“I would try to focus on my game – play as aggressive as I did today,” said Wang. “No matter what the results will be, I know that I’m going to enjoy my match here.”

In the day’s other action, American Alycia Parks moved into the Round of 16 with a 6-4, 6-3 win over lucky loser Mei Yamaguchi. Parks, ranked 70th, converted her power advantage into a straight-sets victory over the world No. 259 Japanese qualifier, setting up a meeting with sixth seed Leylah Fernandez.

Oleksandra Oliynykova overcame American Vivian Wolff 6-1, 7-6 in 1hr 40min as the Ukrainian dominated the opening set before Wolff mounted a stronger challenge, forcing a tie-break. Oliynykova regained control there, winning seven of eight points to seal victory and advance to face tournament fifth seed Maja Chwalinska.