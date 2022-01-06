Visa bungle adds to vaccine furore

MELBOURNE • Novak Djokovic landed in Melbourne late last night in the middle of a political maelstrom over his medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination requirements, with a visa blunder adding to the world No. 1's problems ahead of the Australian Open.

The Serb touched down at Tullamarine airport at about 11.30pm (8.30pm Singapore time) but was awaiting permission to enter the country, after it emerged that his team had applied for a visa that does not allow for medical exemptions.

That prompted the local government of Victoria, the state where the Open is played, to say it would not support Djokovic's application, putting his fate in the hands of the federal government and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The Australian leader had said earlier yesterday that Djokovic needs to prove that he has a genuine medical exemption when he lands in Australia or he will be "on the next plane home".

Djokovic announced on Tuesday he received an "exemption permission" to play in the Australian Open after a drawn-out saga over whether he would defend his title.

Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley then insisted yesterday that the Serb received no "special favours" to play at the Grand Slam as the move to grant him a medical exemption sparked fury.

All participants at the Jan 17 to 30 tournament must be vaccinated against Covid-19 or have the exemption, which is assessed by two panels of independent experts.

"We await his presentation and what evidence he provides us to support that," Mr Morrison said.

"If that evidence is insufficient, then he won't be treated any different to anyone else and he'll be on the next plane home. There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None whatsoever."

Australia's Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews also reiterated yesterday that Djokovic must "provide acceptable proof" that he can enter despite not being jabbed.

The 34-year-old Serb has repeatedly refused to confirm if he has been inoculated and previously expressed opposition to the vaccine.

Tiley said the decision was above board and defended the integrity of the process, run by the national and Victorian state governments that reviewed his application. He revealed that 26 players or their support staff travelling to Australia had asked for an exemption, but only a few were successful.

Among the conditions for allowing entry without a vaccine - besides previous adverse response to vaccines, recent major surgery or myocarditis - is if the person has had Covid-19 in the past six months. It is not clear whether this was the case with Djokovic.

The last time it was made public that he tested positive for the virus was in June 2020.

Tiley previously said the two panels of medical experts assessed each exemption without knowing the identity of the applicant, with reasons for granting approval remaining confidential.

Some players expressed surprise with the ruling, including British doubles player Jamie Murray, who said: "I think if it was me that wasn't vaccinated, I wouldn't be getting an exemption."

The decision sparked sharp criticism in Australia, where more than 90 per cent of people over 16 have had two vaccine doses.

Melbourne also had the world's longest cumulative lockdown.

Stephen Parnis, a former vice-president of the Australian Medical Association, said the decision was "appalling".

"I don't care how good a tennis player he is. If he's refusing to get vaccinated, he shouldn't be allowed in," he wrote on Twitter.

The deputy Victorian Liberal leader, David Southwick, tweeted: "We have had 6 lockdowns - schools and small businesses closed, funerals and weddings told not to go ahead, families separated... and now a tennis star gets an exemption."

But other reactions outside Australia were less harsh. American player Taylor Townsend said the crowds would come around.

"When he steps out on the court and he starts to display what he does well, which is play amazing tennis, I think that they are going to be very happy," she said.

