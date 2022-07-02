Veteran women make 4th round for the first time

LONDON • Old is gold does not necessarily translate to the tennis court, but it was a day to savour for the veterans remaining in the women's draw at Wimbledon as Tatjana Maria and Heather Watson both recorded personal Grand Slam milestones yesterday.

Germany's Maria, at 34 the oldest player left in the women's draw, ousted Greek fifth seed Maria Sakkari 6-3, 7-5 to make the fourth round of a Major for the first time in her career.

Ranked 103rd, the mother of two returned from maternity leave just under a year ago and rallied from 3-0 down in the deciding set to defeat Romania's Sorana Cirstea in her previous round for a first win over a top-50 player in more than two years.

Maria will next face 12th-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, for a place in the quarter-finals of the grass-court Slam.

Sakkari, who reached the French and US Open semi-finals last year, made 30 unforced errors and could convert only one of her seven break-point opportunities.

British hope Watson also thrilled the home crowd on Court One, beating Slovenia's Kaja Juvan 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 to advance to the fourth round for the first time in 43 attempts at the Slams.

Given her repeated failures, many had written her off.

But, when asked if she had lost faith in herself, the 30-year-old replied: "No chance. I wouldn't still be playing if I thought that ship had sailed.

"I've been in the third round quite a few times so I was just sort of waiting for it to happen.

"I waited long enough, I think, and did it in dramatic fashion. I really believed that I was going to do it."

She faces German Jule Niemeier, whose big hitting has seen her dump out Estonian second seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round, tomorrow for a place in the last eight.

Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur made fast work of French former junior No. 1 Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3 in 68 minutes to set up a fourth-round clash with Belgian Elise Mertens tomorrow.

"It was a great match for me. It was good to finish the match in two sets and hopefully, I can continue playing this way," said Jabeur.

Jabeur must surely be looking to improve on her quarter-final appearance last year.

Mertens, the 24th seed, ousted 2018 champion Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-4, 7-5 to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon for the second time in her career after 2019.

In the men's draw, Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven also continued his fairytale grass-court run, claiming his eighth straight win on the surface to storm into the last 16 on his Slam main draw debut.

Since beating top-ranked Daniil Medvedev, who is barred here due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships final last month and earning his first ATP Tour title in the process, he has been on a roll.

Van Rijthoven dispatched 22nd seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

He will next take on top seed Novak Djokovic, who beat fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 yesterday, for a place in the quarter-finals.

