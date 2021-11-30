Vaccine rules tantamount to 'blackmail'

BELGRADE • World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is unlikely to play at the Australian Open if rules on Covid-19 vaccinations are not relaxed, his father, Srdjan, has said.

Organisers of the year's first tennis Grand Slam have said that all players will have to be vaccinated to take part. Djokovic has so far declined to disclose whether he is vaccinated and his father told Serbia's TV Prva that governing body Tennis Australia's stance on players being vaccinated was tantamount to "blackmail".

"As far as vaccines and non-vaccines are concerned, it is the personal right of each of us whether we will be vaccinated or not. No one has the right to enter into our intimacy," news website B92 quoted Srdjan as saying.

"Will he publish it, I don't think so. I don't know that decision either, and if I did, I wouldn't share it with you. He has the right to decide as he wants."

Asked directly about Djokovic's participation in the Australian Open, Srdjan cast doubt on the chances due to what he labelled as coercion by tournament and government officials.

"Under these blackmails and conditions, (Novak) probably won't (play). I wouldn't do that. And he's my son, so you decide for yourself," Srdjan said.

"It was embarrassing because of the announcement of those rulers in the provinces of Australia, who gave themselves the right to call out the nine-time champion of Australia?" he said.

"Whether he will appear there (at Melbourne Park) depends on how they will position themselves. He would want (to play) with all his heart because he is an athlete, and we would love that too."

Djokovic, who would be the favourite Down Under if his attendance is confirmed, has won a record nine Australian Open titles, including this year's tournament, and shares the record of 20 men's Majors with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Nadal has confirmed he will play at Melbourne Park in January but Federer will miss the tournament as he recovers from knee surgery.

The Australian Open begins on Jan 17 and ends on Jan 30.

On Djokovic, Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley told Channel Nine on Sunday no exceptions would be made for the 34-year-old, even though he is chasing history.

"This has been a bone of contention all the way through but when the premier (Dan Andrews) announced that anyone coming into Victoria and playing at Melbourne Park will need to be vaccinated, that included the fans as well as the staff and also for the players," he said.

"Novak has made it clear his status is private and personal to him and he's completely entitled to that position. However, to come into Australia, there will need to be certified proof of vaccination that gets cleared by the medical officials here and that'll be the same for everyone coming in."

The Serbia team, led by Djokovic, sealed their place in the last eight of the Davis Cup on Sunday by virtue of their better match win-loss records, taking one of the two best runner-up spots.

Champions Spain were knocked out of the team tournament as favourites the Russian Tennis Federation booked their spot in the quarter-finals with a thrilling victory in Madrid.

Feliciano Lopez beat Andrey Rublev 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 but world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev levelled things with a 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) win over Pablo Carreno Busta.

Aslan Karatsev and Rublev won the decider 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 against Marcel Granollers and Lopez to take Group A, eliminating the Spaniards in the process.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS