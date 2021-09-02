USTA to look at toilet breaks to ensure 'fairness'

NEW YORK • In light of Stefanos Tsitsipas' extended toilet breaks at the ongoing US Open, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) has said it regards pace of play as "an important issue in our sport", citing its past implementation of visible serve clocks and warm-up clocks in recent years.

"We need to continue to review and explore potential adjustments to the rules, whether for bathroom breaks/change of attire or other areas, that can positively impact the pace of play for our fans and ensure the fairness and integrity of the game," a statement said.

Tsitsipas has come under fire for his long toilet breaks during matches, with Alexander Zverev and Andy Murray ripping him on Tuesday.

Germany's Zverev, who accused Tsitsipas of receiving improper coaching during his toilet break in a match at Cincinnati, blasted the Greek after a first-round triumph.

After saying top-ranked Novak Djokovic is the favourite, he warned that others are also playing well, saying, "Daniil (Medvedev) is in very good form. Stefanos can play well - if he doesn't go to the moon and back for a toilet break."

Murray complained about an extended Tsitsipas toilet break in a loss to the Greek on Monday, the three-time Grand Slam winner noting: "It has never once taken me that long to go to the toilet, ever."

The Scot tweeted on Tuesday, comparing Tsitsipas' seven-minute hiatus with the brief space flight of billionaire Jeff Bezos. "Fact of the day. It takes Stefanos tsitsipas twice as long to go to the bathroom as it takes Jeff Bezos to fly into space. Interesting."

Australian Nick Kyrgios also brought up the issue, wondering why he incurred a time violation over retrieving a towel when there were "20-minute bathroom breaks" by other players.

But Tsitsipas insisted he follows ATP rules on bathroom trips.

According to the Grand Slam rule book, a player in a five-set match is entitled to two breaks between sets to use the toilet or to change attire. There is no specific time limit, only that it should be "reasonable".

"I'm playing by the rules and sticking to what the ATP says is fair," he said.

"I took my clothes with me when I left the court. That's the amount of time it takes to change my clothes and to walk back."

Zverev said while rules permitted such pauses, it was seldom taken to such extremes and he still wondered about "in-toilet" coaching.

"He's gone for 10-plus minutes. His dad is texting on the phone. He comes out, and all of a sudden his tactic completely changed," he added. "Either it's a very magical place he goes to or there is communication there."

But Tsitsipas received support from American Reilly Opelka, who also took a lengthy break during his first-round win.

"We're hydrating a lot," said Opelka. "We have to use the bathroom. To change socks, shoes, inserts in my shoes, shorts, shirt... it takes five, six minutes."

