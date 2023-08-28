US Open order of play on Monday

Updated
31 sec ago
Published
34 sec ago

Order of play on the main show courts on the first day of the U.S. Open on Monday (play 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Rebecca Peterson (Sweden)

Learner Tien (U.S.) v 10-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)

Laura Siegemund (Germany) v 6-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

Alexandre Muller (France) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

18-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Fiona Ferro (France)

Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v 19-Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil)

Steve Johnson (U.S.) v 9-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)

7-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Milos Raonic (Canada)

Tatiana Prozorova (Russia) V Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top