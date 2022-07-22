Us open lists Djokovic on its entry list

NEW YORK • Novak Djokovic has been included in the US Open's entry list but as things stand, the Serb is barred from entering the United States to compete at Flushing Meadows next month.

Current US immigration rules state travellers must be vaccinated against Covid-19 before entry.

Djokovic is unvaccinated and he has stated on numerous occasions he will not be getting the vaccine.

On the Wimbledon champion, organisers of the final Grand Slam of the year said: "The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the US government's position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens."

An online petition has been lodged by Djokovic fans, requesting the Biden administration to reconsider the rules, but there has been no indication that there will be a change in the status quo.

With the 21-time Slam champion having been deported from Australia in January over his unvaccinated status and thus incurring a three-year visa ban in the process, that might mean the next time the 35-year-old appears at a Major would be the French Open.

His likely absence in New York will give rival Rafael Nadal a boost in their quest for the all-time Slam titles record. The Spaniard is ahead of Djokovic by one and, while he withdrew from Wimbledon before the semi-finals due to an abdominal injury, the world No. 3 is set to recover in time for the US Open.

Daniil Medvedev will return to defend his title after the world No. 1 and his fellow Russians, as well as Belarusians, were barred from Wimbledon as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

US Open organisers will not follow in the footsteps of the All England Club, who took a unilateral decision, although Belarusian and Russian players cannot play under their national flag.

In the women's draw, 23-time Slam champion Serena Williams has been included, as has former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka, after the Japanese star missed Wimbledon because of injury.

Four-time Major winner Osaka may be without a coach at the US Open after Wim Fissette said on Wednesday that the pair had ended their partnership after working together since 2019.

Under the Belgian's guidance, the 24-year-old won the 2020 US Open and the Australian Open the following year - her last triumph on the WTA Tour.

Meanwhile, the ATP Tour yesterday announced the cancellation of its entire China swing for the third year running owing to the country's zero-Covid policy.

In addition to the Oct 9-16 Shanghai Masters, China was scheduled to host the Chengdu Open and Zhuhai Championships, both starting on Sept 26, and the China Open from Oct 3-9 in Beijing.

To fill the hole in the calendar left by the axing, the tour said it granted single-year event licences to six ATP 250 tournaments - San Diego, Seoul, Tel Aviv, Florence, Gijon and Naples - which will all be held in the same time frame.

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said: "As a global sport, we continue to manage the impacts of the (Covid-19) pandemic.

"Event cancellations are an unfortunate reality. At the same time, it's incredibly encouraging to have many great cities step up to host tour tennis this season."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS