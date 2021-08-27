US Open eases Covid-19 restrictions

NEW YORK • Fans and players will be expected to exercise caution despite Covid-19 restrictions being eased when the US Open begins on Monday with capacity crowds in attendance, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) has said.

A year ago, the Grand Slam barred fans from attending, while players faced possible fines and expulsion if they exited the tournament's "bubble" without consent.

This year, they will be able to dine at Manhattan restaurants and move freely outside their hotel rooms. They are required to submit to Covid-19 testing upon arrival in New York but have not been instructed to quarantine while awaiting results.

Tournament director Stacey Allaster said that with almost 70 per cent of the New York City population vaccinated, organisers were confident of safely staging the event, which is set to be the first Slam to welcome a capacity crowd since the pandemic started.

"We heard loud and clear that the athletes' mental health through these last 12 months was important, that they could have some flexibility," she said.

The return of fans means millions more in revenue for the USTA, which ran a US$180 million (S$244 million) budget deficit last year as a result of hosting the tournament without spectators.

Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination or wear masks outdoors, although mask-wearing will still be encouraged.

Despite vaccination, there is still a risk of catching the virus. Sofia Kenin withdrew from the US Open on Wednesday after revealing that she had been infected despite having received both shots.

Venus Williams will also be joining a long list of absentees, including Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and her sister Serena, due to issues with her leg.

