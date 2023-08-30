U.S. Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday (times GMT):

1510 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under cloudy skies in New York after some rain earlier, with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius (75.2 degrees Fahrenheit). Play began under the roof of the Louis Armstrong Stadium. Play delayed until 1515 on outside courts.

Reigning champion Iga Swiatek continues her title defence with a second round tie against Daria Saville of Australia on Wednesday and second seed Novak Djokovic takes on Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

READ MORE

Alcaraz gets easy start to U.S. Open title defence, Medvedev advances

Medvedev on everyone's U.S. Open radar after first round rout

Pegula happy to share the spotlight with fellow American hope Gauff

Sabalenka wobbles before seeing off Zanevska at U.S. Open

Former champion Venus Williams suffers early U.S. Open exit

U.S. Open a family affair for Murray, who records 200th major win

Garcia ousted from U.S. Open first round by Chinese qualifier

Americans Pegula, Keys cruise into U.S. Open second round

Jabeur overcomes physical struggles to reach U.S. Open second round

Wawrinka becomes oldest man to win singles clash at U.S. Open REUTERS