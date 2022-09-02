I Feel like I've already won, says Williams

NEW YORK - Serena Williams credited Tiger Woods on Wednesday as one of the main reasons she was still playing tennis and she had the golf great on his feet during her stunning win over world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit to reach the third round of the US Open.

Woods, whom Williams considers to be the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in his sport, cheered her on from the stands at Flushing Meadows in what is expected to be her final tournament.

Perhaps more than any other athlete, the winner of 15 golf Majors can relate to what 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams is going through as the 40-year-old wrestles with the idea of impending retirement while trying for one more shot at Slam glory.

Woods, 46, has turned comebacks into an art form in a career spent defying the odds. In April, he made perhaps his biggest comeback when he returned to competition at the US Masters just 14 months after a car crash that had doctors considering the possibility of amputating his right leg.

"He's one of the reasons I'm here, one of the main reasons I'm still playing," said Williams after her 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-2 win over Kontaveit of Estonia.

"So we talked a lot. He was really trying to get me motivated.

"There's a few people, but we were like, okay, we can do this together, you know?"

The two sporting greats are both chasing history, Woods hunting Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 Majors while Williams is one Slam shy of equalling Margaret Court's mark.

Both records seem out of reach although Williams with her win over Kontaveit moves into the third round with a chance of writing a fairy-tale ending to her career.

Woods, meanwhile, has already shown anything is possible when he ended an 11-year Major title drought at the 2019 Masters to claim a fifth Green Jacket.

"I didn't know what I wanted to do," added Williams, who signalled her intention to retire this month.

"I was just lost, so many questions. When you can rely on someone like that, I mean, my goodness, he's Tiger Woods, it was really helpful to get clarity."

Having been world No. 1 for 319 weeks, Williams arrived at the US Open ranked below 600, unseeded and with just a single match win from three events coming into the season's final Slam.

But she delivered a very Tiger-esque effort, tapping into her famous fighting spirit to register an impressive victory which drew praise from the man himself.

"It was a privilege to watch greatness," tweeted Woods. "Congrats @serenawilliams."

Regardless of how far she can go in New York, Williams also felt that she has no regrets, insisting that she feels "like I've already won" the US Open after dramatically extending her iconic 27-year career with her win over Kontaveit.

"I just feel like I have had a big red X on my back since I won the US Open in '99. It's been there my entire career, because I won my first Grand Slam early," she said.

"But here it's different. I feel like I've already won, figuratively, mentally. It's just pretty awesome the things that I've done."

Win or lose, her next opponent, 29-year-old Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, said she will relish the opportunity to play her idol.

Williams first played the US Open in 1998 and won her first Slam at the tournament a year later when she was just 17.

As she prepares to "evolve away from tennis" as she had mentioned, she can look back and be proud she has won 73 singles titles and has amassed a personal fortune estimated at US$260 million (S$364.4 million).

REUTERS, AFP