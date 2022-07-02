US' Nakashima poised for last 16

LONDON • Brandon Nakashima is through to the third round of a Grand Slam for the second successive time.

But unlike the French Open, where his journey was ended by German third seed and eventual semi-finalist Alexander Zverev, the 20-year-old has a better chance of progressing to the last 16 of a Major for the first time as he faces Colombia's Daniel Galan, an unseeded player like himself, today.

Nakashima ousted last year's semi-finalist, Canada's Denis Shapovalov, with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (8-6) victory in the second round on Thursday.

The Japanese American world No. 56 hit 22 winners while limiting his unforced errors to 14 to defeat Shapovalov, whose awful run this year continued with six straight losses in as many tournaments in either the first or second rounds.

"It felt amazing out there. To play against such a high-level player on one of the biggest stages, it doesn't get much better than that," Nakashima said after his win.

"With each match, I think my game is progressing in the right direction. I am learning a lot from these matches, win or loss.

"I think getting to the third round in Paris was big for my confidence.

"Just knowing that I could compete with these top guys at the Grand Slams. Making the third round here is another step in the right direction."

Meanwhile, second seed Rafael Nadal, gunning for a record-extending 23rd Major title here, put in a shift to beat Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Thursday to book a third-round meeting with Italian 27th seed Lorenzo Sonego today.

While the Spaniard was slightly off-key, he never looked in serious danger of having his bid for the calendar-year Slam wrecked by his world No. 106 opponent en route to claiming his 307th Major match win, putting him one ahead of Martina Navratilova and fourth on the all-time list.

The bottom half of the draw looks inviting for Nadal, with so many top seeds already removed, like last year's finalist Matteo Berrettini who was forced to pull out due to Covid-19, and the world No. 4 feels he will get more into his stride as he advances.

He said: "Not the best start honestly but I finished playing well.

"The fourth set has been the level of tennis for me, important improvement.

"The rest of the things I have room to improve.

"But, yeah, it's a victory in four sets, spend three hours on the court again, that helps."

It was the second time in two matches that Nadal had lost the third set having won the opening two, but he responded by winning 12 of the first 13 points of the fourth for a 3-0 lead, only to be stopped in his tracks when a cloudburst forced a delay as the roof was rolled across the court.

The 36-year-old unusually made more unforced errors than winners - 39-35.

