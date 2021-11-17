Ups and downs but Sakkari fights her way to last four

GUADALAJARA (Mexico) • Maria Sakkari survived a "roller-coaster match" against Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7-1), 6-7 (6-8), 6-3 on Monday to advance to the semi-finals of the season-ending WTA Finals, where the in-form Greek will meet red-hot Estonian Anett Kontaveit.

In a battle between two of the game's biggest hitters, Sakkari battled back from a break down and pounded three aces in the first set tie-breaker to take the early lead in the win-or-go-home group match.

Sabalenka came out on the winning side of a wild second set, unleashing a punishing backhand winner to convert her fourth set point and bring the crowd to their feet.

But Sakkari's fitness proved the difference in the deciding set and she pumped her arms triumphantly when her fatigued opponent misfired on match point in the high-altitude Mexican city.

"It was a roller-coaster match from both of us," said the world No. 6, who had lost all four previous meetings with the Belarusian.

"I was up a break, then she was up a break. It was just a matter of who took the chances. At the end I just played with my heart and fought well, just turned things around."

The second-ranked Sabalenka lost her temper at times during the match, typically after issuing one of her 19 double faults.

She threw her racket to the court and blasted a ball into the stands but, in a moment of levity, shot the chair umpire a wry grin when video replay overturned his call that her serve was out, leading to a loud ovation.

Earlier in the day, Poland's Iga Swiatek defeated Spaniard Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-4.

The stakes were low since Badosa, celebrating her 24th birthday, had already advanced to the last four, where she will meet compatriot Garbine Muguruza for the first time, while Swiatek had already been eliminated.

Still, last year's French Open winner felt she regained some pride after two group-stage losses put paid to her chances of advancing.

"It was a really solid match from me. I'm pretty happy that I had a chance to show my tennis finally... I really enjoyed myself today on court," Swiatek said.

The final takes place today.

REUTERS

WTA FINALS

Day 7: S-finals, session 2 (StarHub Ch201, 9.30am)