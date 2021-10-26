Unvaxxed stars can compete at Aussie Open

MELBOURNE • Unvaccinated players will be able to take part in next year's Australian Open after undergoing 14 days of quarantine, according to a WTA Tour e-mail leaked to American media.

The e-mail, obtained by freelance tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, contradicts a statement made last week by Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke that players would need to be double vaccinated to get a visa to compete at the Grand Slam, which starts on Jan 17.

A significant proportion of players on the WTA and ATP tours remains unvaccinated, and men's world No. 1 Novak Djokovic has declined to disclose his status.

In the e-mail addressed to its players, the WTA said it wanted to "clear up false and misleading information" about the conditions players would face at the Australian Open.

It added the information came from organisers Tennis Australia (TA), who had requested players to keep it confidential for "a few days", as they were still discussing the details with government officials.

While TA declined to comment on arrangements for unvaccinated players, including quarantine, it said: "We are optimistic that we can hold the Australian Open as close to pre-pandemic conditions as possible."

In January this year, all players who arrived from overseas had to undergo two weeks of quarantine, although most were allowed to leave their hotels to practise before the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in February.

On the upcoming Grand Slam, Victoria Sports Minister Martin Pakula said authorities were still deciding whether unvaccinated foreign players would be allowed into the country.

He did not expect a decision for another couple of weeks.

"It's not settled. We are still resolving with Tennis Australia and the Commonwealth whether unvaccinated foreign nationals will be allowed into Australia at all and if so, under what circumstances they will be allowed," Mr Pakula told radio station 3AW.

He also said TA boss Craig Tiley had told him the vaccination rate among tennis players was nearly 80 per cent and confirmed fully vaccinated players would not have to quarantine on arrival in Australia.

"The one thing that we have assured them all, is that the vaccinated players will be treated the same way as any other vaccinated entrant to the country," he said.

From next Monday, fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents and their overseas-based family members who arrive in Sydney and Melbourne will no longer need to quarantine.

REUTERS