Unfancied Kanepi in giant-slaying mode

MELBOURNE • Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki, Sofia Kenin.

They are just some of the many big-name players to fall to "giant killer" Kaia Kanepi at a Grand Slam.

The Estonian veteran, 36, yesterday added second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka to her list of victims after the Belarusian was sent crashing out of the Australian Open in an epic fourth-round clash.

Since her arrival Down Under, the second seed has had the serving yips, from the two warm-up tournaments she played in Adelaide to here at Melbourne Park.

The 23-year-old, who had been seeking her first Major, got away with it in the first three rounds, but this time, Kanepi made her pay.

Sabalenka fought valiantly, saving four match points, but lost 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (10-7) in an error-strewn display that saw her send down 15 double-faults, making it a total of 85 this year alone.

The unseeded Kanepi made it to the last eight in Melbourne for the first time, a stage she has reached at every other Major over a Slam career dating back to 2006.

The 36-year-old had already caused a stir in the opening round when she took out 2016 Australian Open champion and 16th seed Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-4, 6-3.

While claiming scalps is nothing new to Kanepi, having now upset nine top-10 players across the four Slams, she did wonder if those days had passed her by.

"The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam where I hadn't made the quarter-finals and I didn't believe I could do it at my age," said the four-time WTA Tour winner, whose last title was in 2013.

"It was a really tough match. Actually, I thought I was going to lose after the match points I had on my serve were saved. I don't know how I won."

She had played last year's semi-finalist at both Wimbledon and the US Open once before, at the 2021 Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne and won. In the decider, Kanepi was up 40-0 with three match points but they were all saved by a battling Sabalenka, who then saved a fourth before breaking.

It went to a see-sawing tiebreak with the underdog finally triumphing to make her first quarter-final at Melbourne Park in 13 attempts.

Kanepi will next take on 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek tomorrow after the Polish world No. 9 edged out Romania's Sorana Cirstea 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

American Danielle Collins also made it to the last eight following her 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Belgian 19th seed Elise Mertens. The 27th seed now has the chance to emulate her 2019 run to the semi-finals here when she faces unseeded Frenchwoman Alize Cornet.

In the men's draw, both US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, the title favourite here, and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived frights to book their quarter-final places.

Russian world No. 2 Medvedev tamed unseeded American Maxime Cressy 6-2, 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (4-7), 7-5 to set up a clash against Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Tsitsipas was staring at defeat, trailing two sets to one before clawing back to beat American 20th seed Taylor Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. The world No. 4 next plays Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner, who ended Australia's hopes of a home male champion in Alex de Minaur in straight sets.

