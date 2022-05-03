Unfair for Russian players to be banned: Nadal

MADRID • Wimbledon's unilateral decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year's grass-court Grand Slam is continuing to have a ripple effect across the sport.

The decision to exclude some of the best tennis players in the world like men's second-ranked Daniil Medvedev, the reigning US Open winner, has been met with fury, not only from the ATP and WTA circuits, but also from their peers.

Australian Open champion and record 21-time Major champion Rafael Nadal labelled the ban - imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and in accordance with the stance taken by the British government - as unfair.

"I think it's very unfair to my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues. In that sense, it's not their fault what's happening in this moment with the war," the Spaniard said ahead of his last-32 match today at the Madrid Open today, where he will make his comeback after several weeks out with a cracked rib.

"Let's see what happens in the next weeks, if the players will take some kind of decision... there's one thing that's negative, there are things that are clear. When the government imposes some restrictions, you just have to follow them."

All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club chairman Ian Hewitt has said British government guidance did not allow Belarusian and Russian players to compete at Wimbledon based on their rankings and there were two available options - declining entries or allowing entries but only with specific written declarations from individual players.

The latter was adjudged to be unfeasible as statements both denouncing the war and Russian President Vladimir Putin could put at risk the safety of players who choose to speak up, as well as their families.

Three-time Slam champion Andy Murray agreed with Nadal, saying he "was not supportive of players getting banned" but admitted the exclusion was polarising.

"The guidance from the government was not helpful," said the Scot. "I'm not sure how comfortable I'd feel if something happened to one of the players or their families (for opposing the war).

"I don't think there's a right answer. I've spoken to some of the Russian players... some of the Ukrainian players. I feel really bad for the players who aren't allowed to play and I get that it will seem unfair to them.

"But I also know some of the people who work at Wimbledon, and I know how difficult a position they were in."

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, another opponent of the ban, said on Sunday that he had spoken to Russian players during last week's Serbia Open and revealed they were angry at their omission from the third Slam of the year.

"It's hard. I understand there is frustration. ATP is going to, I guess, analyse the whole situation and understand what can be done," added the Serb.

"I stand by my position that I don't support the decision. I think it's just not fair, it's not right."

In yesterday's last-16 match in the women's draw in Madrid, Tunisian eighth seed Ons Jabeur beat Swiss 11th seed and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Four-time Slam winner Naomi Osaka of Japan suffered a second-round exit, falling 6-3, 6-1 to home favourite Sara Sorribes Tormo, on Sunday, but US Open champion Emma Raducanu advanced to the third round by sweeping past Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1.

Russia's Daria Kasatkina came from behind to knock out fourth seed Maria Sakkari 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 and set up a last-16 clash with Sorribes Tormo.

REUTERS

ATP MADRID MASTERS

Day 2: Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211 , 6pm

WTA MADRID OPEN

Day 6: StarHub Ch 201, 7.30pm & tomorrow, 3am