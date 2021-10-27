Uncertainty over vax rules hits Kooyong event

MELBOURNE • A major warm-up tournament for the Australian Open was cancelled yesterday, with organisers blaming uncertainty over the Covid-19 rules players will face in Melbourne.

This is the second year the Kooyong Classic, normally played in the weeks leading up to the season-opening Grand Slam, has been scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kooyong president Adam Cossar said he was disappointed the event could not take place in January next year but expressed his hope it would return in 2023.

"With the great deal of uncertainty over recent months about the arrangements that would be in place in January, it has not been possible to make the best plans to deliver the best and safest sporting (event)," he said in a statement yesterday.

Players are still awaiting clarification on whether they need to be fully vaccinated to participate at the Jan 17-30 Australian Open, also in Melbourne, and other tennis tournaments in the country.

Such a requirement would cast doubt on nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic's ability to defend his title - he is one of many players who have refused to reveal their vaccination status.

A leaked WTA Tour e-mail earlier this week suggested unvaccinated players could take part provided they completed 14 days of hotel quarantine.

Inoculated players would, however, enjoy "complete freedom of movement".

But that is in contrast to the view held by Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews, whose state hosts the hard-court Major.

"All the people who are watching the tennis at the Australian Open, they're going to be double-vaxxed, all the people that work there are going to be double-vaxxed," he told public radio earlier this week.

"It stands to reason that if you want to get into the country to be part of that tournament, then you should be double-vaxxed as well."

However, Mr Andrews appeared to back down on that hardline stance yesterday, saying: "It is not my call as to whether they are allowed into the country but if they are, we will manage that risk."

Professional athletes are under a vaccine mandate in Victoria which also covers coaches, officials, media and other staff involved in elite competition domestically.

BACKING DOWN It is not my call as to whether they are allowed into the country but if they are, we will manage that risk. MR DANIEL ANDREWS, Premier of Australia's Victoria state, on unvaccinated players competing at the Australian Open next year.

That could mean foreign tennis players might well be the only unvaccinated cohort at the Australian Open, where ball kids, fans and umpires will need proof of vaccination, and that possibility has led to the likes of The Age newspaper to call for clarity.

Meanwhile, world No. 7 Matteo Berrettini has become the sixth player to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin next month after the Italian reached the second round of the Vienna Open on Monday, the ATP said.

The Wimbledon finalist will be making his second appearance at the Nov 14-21 tournament, which features the top eight men's singles players.

On qualification, Berrettini said: "My words aren't going to describe the happiness I feel in my heart. 2020 was a tough year for me on and off the court. Here I am about to play my second Finals and I can't believe it.

"I always have to remember where I started. I didn't dream about this, because it was so big, but now it's happening. I want to do my best."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS