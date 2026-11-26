Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Italy’s Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon, where he won his fifth Grand Slam title in July 2026. The two-time Australian Open champion is recovering from a knee operation and will not play in Melbourne.

MELBOURNE – Tennis’ world No. 2 Jannik Sinner was on Nov 26 ruled out of the Australian Open in January 2027 as he recovers from right knee surgery.

The Italian, who won the season-opening Grand Slam in 2024 and 2025, announced this week that he had gone under the knife at a clinic in Finland.

He has not played a match since winning Wimbledon for the second time in July, with his appearance at Melbourne Park always in doubt.

“We’ve been in regular touch with Jannik’s team and they’ve confirmed he won’t be joining us for the AO in January following his recent surgery,” Tennis Australia chief Andrew Abdo said in a statement to AFP.

“Jannik loves competing here in Melbourne and is looking forward to returning for AO 2028.

“We wish him all the very best with his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on court soon.”

Sinner was having a brilliant campaign in 2026 before being stopped by his knee problem, with five Masters 1000 titles alongside his triumph at Wimbledon.

In his absence, German Alexander Zverev has taken over as world No. 1.

“Over the past few months, together with my team we’ve tried everything to treat my injury without surgery,” five-time Grand Slam winner Sinner said in announcing the operation on Nov 24.

“After some very encouraging progress early on, my knee unfortunately didn’t respond as we had all hoped, that’s why today I underwent a minor surgery to improve the condition of my iliotibial band.”

Sinner won his first Grand Slam in 2024 by beating Daniil Medvedev in five sets at Melbourne Park, then retained his title a year later with victory over Zverev.

He lost in the semi-finals this year to 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, who was then beaten in the final by Carlos Alcaraz, who took his seventh Grand Slam title.

The Australian Open gets under way on Jan 17, with Alcaraz and twice Grand Slam winner Zverev leading the charge. AFP