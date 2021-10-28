Tussle over unvaxxed players

MELBOURNE • The world's best tennis players look to be caught in the middle of a simmering standoff between the Australian government and the host state for the Jan 17-30 Australian Open after Victoria's premier said he would not apply for permits to allow unvaccinated athletes to enter the country.

Mr Daniel Andrews drew his line in the sand yesterday after Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison had earlier opened the door for unvaccinated players, saying they could come into the country providing they underwent a two-week Covid-19 quarantine.

But Mr Andrews claimed his state would make no such applications.

"On behalf of every vaccinated Victorian who has done the right thing, my government will not be applying for an exemption for any unvaccinated player," he said.

"If we don't apply for an exemption, then no exemption will be granted and then the whole issue is basically resolved."

Australia's borders have been effectively sealed for 18 months due to the pandemic, though authorities approve travel exemptions for special cases.

Victoria has been Australia's hardest-hit state, with its capital Melbourne locked down six times. Its latest ended last Friday - but only for fully vaccinated adults.

Unvaccinated adults remain banned from pubs, restaurants, sporting events and other parts of the economy, and may be shut out until well into next year.

Victoria's position is a blow for the event's organiser, Tennis Australia, which wants a strong field for the hard-court Grand Slam.

ANOTHER MILESTONE It feels like a huge win, to be honest. It's actually my first WTA win, which makes me very, very happy. EMMA RADUCANU, after her last-32 match at the Transylvania Open.

Some top players, including defending champion Novak Djokovic and third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, have declined to disclose their vaccination status and 20-time Slam winner Djokovic also said last week he might not play Down Under if a vaccination mandate is enforced.

Professional athletes in Victoria are under a vaccine mandate, which also covers coaches, officials, media and other staff involved in elite competition.

Mr Andrews said tennis players should be held to the same standard as everyone else at the event, regardless of Mr Morrison's quarantine concession.

"I'm not going to require people sitting in the grandstand, people working at the event, to be vaccinated while players aren't," he said.

However, he made a contradictory statement on Tuesday, admitting "it is not my call as to whether they (unvaccinated players) are allowed into the country".

Currently, around 70 per cent of the top 100 men and women tennis players are inoculated.

If Djokovic does play at Melbourne Park, he will be favourite to win a record 21st men's singles Grand Slam title - moving him out of a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The Serb has won the Australian Open a record nine times, including the past three editions.

Meanwhile, US Open champion Emma Raducanu, the first qualifier to win a Slam, finally earned her maiden win on the WTA Tour, beating Polona Hercog 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in her last-32 match at the Transylvania Open on Tuesday.

The Romanian event is just the fourth elite-level competition the Briton is taking part in, outside of two Slams this year, including Wimbledon.

On her victory, the 18-year-old Briton of part Romanian and Chinese descent, said: "It feels like a huge win, to be honest. It's actually my first WTA win, which makes me very, very happy."

