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Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur targeting WTA Tour return in 2027

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Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur took a break from tennis in 2025 following her first-round exit at Wimbledon, citing injuries and fatigue.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur took a break from tennis in 2025 following her first-round exit at Wimbledon, citing injuries and fatigue.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Former world No. 2 Ons Jabeur said she hopes to return to professional tennis in 2027, after the Tunisian gave birth to her first child in April.

Jabeur took a break from tennis in 2025 following her first-round exit at Wimbledon, citing injuries and fatigue. She later extended her break after announcing she was pregnant.

“I’m hoping to come back, hopefully next year. I still don’t know the exact time, but very soon,” the three-times Grand Slam runner-up told The National in an interview published on Nov 11.

“I'm still discovering ... my body is a bit changed after the delivery, but I’m definitely coming back and hoping to stay a few more years on tour before actually retiring.

“I'm enjoying everything with my son. He actually comes with me when I train. I'm trying to come back slowly.”

The 32-year-old, dubbed by fans as the “Minister of Happiness” for her cheerful personality, has won five WTA titles and became the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final in 2022, finishing runner-up at Wimbledon to Elena Rybakina. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.