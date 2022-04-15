Tsitsipas, Zverev avoid upsets to reach q-finals

MONTE CARLO • The Monte Carlo Masters has seen a string of upsets, from the likes of world No. 1 Novak Djokovic to Miami Open winner Carlos Alcaraz bowing out in their opening matches.

However, the Masters 1000 clay-court tournament's remaining top two seeds are safely through to the quarter-finals after being pushed harder than expected.

Title holder Stefanos Tsitsipas yesterday made the last eight after beating Serbian Laslo Djere in straight sets 7-5, 7-6 (7-1).

The world No. 5 will play 12th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in today's quarter-finals.

"I had to put in a very good performance," said third seed Tsitsipas, who lost in five sets to Novak Djokovic in the French Open final last year. "Laslo did not hand me victory, but I tried to stay 100 per cent focused.

"The tie break was pivotal and I am delighted to have produced that level of tennis."

The Greek was joined in the last eight by second seed and Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev.

The German second seed outlasted Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 6-2, 7-5 to book a clash against either Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev or ninth-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy today. That last-16 result was not known by press time.

Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz also saw off his doubles partner and fellow American Sebastian Korda, the conqueror of Alcaraz in the previous round, with a 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 win.

Incredibly, it was the first time two Americans had reached the event's third round since eventual finalist Jimmy Arias and Aaron Krickstein did so in 1987.

"It's crazy really, I have reached the quarter-finals in four of the last five Masters tournaments," said the 13th-ranked Fritz.

"If I had been luckier in Miami, I could have been five from five. I am in a good place at the moment. I seem to be improving all the time."

Fritz will play last year's quarter-finalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the Spaniard who in the previous round knocked out Djokovic. He progressed by beating the experienced Belgian David Goffin 6-4, 6-1.

"I carried the emotion of beating Djokovic into this match," said Davidovich Fokina. "I knew it would be a tough game as David won in Marrakech last weekend. "However, he appeared more tired than I was and I am delighted to have reached the quarter-finals."

There was an upset though as Norway's fourth-seeded Casper Ruud followed Djokovic and Alcaraz out of the tournament.

The Miami finalist was beaten by the talented but inconsistent Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-3, 7-5.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MONTE CARLO MASTERS

Q-finals: Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 5pm