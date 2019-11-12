Tsitsipas breaks Medvedev duck

LONDON • Stefanos Tsitsipas broke his 5-0 losing record against Daniil Medvedev to win 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 at the ATP Finals yesterday.

The Greek 21-year-old edged a tight first set by winning the tie-breaker. A single break late in the second set proved decisive in the Group Andre Agassi tie.

There was little to choose between the players in a match dominated by serve but Medvedev fatally chose to leave a ball in the ninth game of the second set that landed in, handing Tsitsipas a break point which he seized, before going on to wrap up victory.

The pair have a spiky relationship as tensions flared between them at last year's Miami Open. Tsitsipas recently labelled Medvedev's playing style as "boring" after losing to him in Shanghai.

World No. 4 Medvedev is looking to add lustre to an impressive breakout year at this glitzy end-of-season event. The Russian, 23, has emerged as the leader of the pack of young tyros preparing to unseat the old guard of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Four of the eight finalists are under 24 for the first time in 10 years.

Nadal played defending champion Alexander Zverev in the later match in the group.

The Spanish top seed is locked in a battle with Djokovic for the year-end No. 1 spot. He will seal the top rank for a fifth time if he reaches the final with a 4-0 record.

For Federer, though, he admitted he has no more margin for error in Group Bjorn Borg if he is to avoid an early exit. Only once in 16 previous appearances has the third-ranked Swiss failed to reach the knockout stage.

To avoid a repeat of his 2008 failure, he must beat Italian Matteo Berrettini today and most probably Djokovic on Thursday.

The 38-year-old, bidding for his seventh title at the event but his first since 2011, struggled to handle Dominic Thiem on Sunday as he went down 7-5, 7-5, his third loss to the Austrian this year.

Federer said: "Not allowed to lose anymore for me. That's how it is every week of the year for the last 20 years, so from that standpoint, there is nothing new there.

"I've got to recover, I've got to make sure I play better than today, and hopefully, I can win that match (against Berrettini)."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

ATP FINALS

Day 3: StarHub Ch201, 10pm & tomorrow, 4am