Tsitsipas' ATP Finals defence in doubt after leg injury recurs

PARIS • Stefanos Tsitsipas says he is unsure how his ATP Finals title defence will go later this month, after the Greek suffered a recurrence of a leg injury during his second-round defeat at the Paris Masters on Tuesday.

Seeded second at the last ATP Masters event of the year, the world No. 6 bowed out after losing to Frenchman Ugo Humbert 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-3) at an empty Bercy arena.

"Right now, I don't know. I really don't know," Tsitsipas told reporters when asked about his chances at The O2 in London, where the season-ending ATP Finals will be held without spectators from Nov 15 to 22.

"During the second set my Roland Garros injury came back, and it wasn't as bad as at the French Open, but it kind of had me on the edge of things, and I wasn't sure if that's good for me to be out there.

"But that's not an excuse, for sure. I still fought and gave my best out there, despite this thing that I had on court. I'm sad, for sure."

It was a second straight narrow defeat for Tsitsipas after his loss to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in Vienna last week. The Greek said he had injured his leg during his French Open semi-final against world No. 1 Novak Djokovic last month, which hampered him in the fifth set of his loss.

Earlier on Tuesday, Belgian eighth seed David Goffin fell at his first hurdle, losing 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) to Slovakian world No. 105 Norbert Gombos.

Matteo Berrettini was another high seed to bow out in his opening match, the seventh-seeded Italian losing 7-6 (7-3), 6-7 (0-7), 7-5 to American Marcos Giron in a match which finished at almost 1am local time.

In yesterday's action, South Africa's Kevin Anderson retired injured during the first set of the round-of-32 clash against third seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia with the score level at 6-6.

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, the French Open semi-finalist, defeated Frenchman Richard Gasquet 7-5, 6-3.

He next faces Spanish qualifier Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and will secure the last spot in London by reaching the semi-finals. But he would qualify even if he fails to do so, as long as neither Pablo Carreno Busta, Milos Raonic or Stan Wawrinka wins the title.

Canadian Raonic beat Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 6-4, while German Alexander Zverev cruised past Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-2.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE