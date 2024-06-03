'Tsitsidosa' withdraw from French Open mixed doubles

Jun 1, 2024; Paris, France; Paula Badosa of Spain returns a shot during her match against Aryna Sabalenka on day seven of Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Jun 2, 2024; Paris, France; Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates winning his match against Matteo Arnaldi of Italy match on day eight of Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
Jun 03, 2024, 10:51 PM
Published
Jun 03, 2024, 10:51 PM

Spanish-Greek duo Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew from the French Open mixed doubles on Monday, extending the fans' wait to see the couple take their partnership on court.

The pair, who recently rekindled their romance, had received a wildcard at the Paris major and were due to play Japan's Ena Shibahara and American Nathaniel Lammons in the first round.

Nicknamed "Tsitsidosa", Badosa and Tsitsipas made their relationship official on social media during last year's French Open.

They also withdrew from the Wimbledon mixed doubles last year after Badosa, 26, suffered an injury.

Former world number two Badosa lost to best friend and second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open third round. Tsitsipas will play Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old is also in through to the second round of the men's doubles with his brother Petros. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top