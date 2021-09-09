'Tough' for Alcaraz as injury ends dream run

NEW YORK • Spanish teen Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest US Open quarter-finalist in 58 years, admitted it was "tough" after he was forced to retire from his match at the US Open on Tuesday with a right adductor injury.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime led 6-3, 3-1 when 18-year-old Alcaraz retired, sending his 21-year-old rival into his first Grand Slam semi-final against Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev.

"It's really tough to end a great tournament like this," Alcaraz said. "I had no choice to still play. I have to take care of my body and to stay healthy. I didn't feel good to still play."

World No. 55 Alcaraz, who ousted third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the third round, could have become the youngest US Open men's semi-finalist since 1960 and the youngest in any Slam since 17-year-old Michael Chang won the 1989 French Open.

He also would have been the first man to reach the US Open semi-finals in his debut since Eric Sturgess in 1948.

The right thigh issue came after back-to-back five-set matches.

"Before (the) match, I felt it," he said. "I start the match controlling the pain. In the beginning of the second set, it started to (increase), the pain."

Alcaraz was the youngest US Open quarter-finalist since 1963 and made his deepest Slam run.

"These matches gave me a lot of experience. This tournament meant to me a lot," he added.

"I played great. I'm really happy to play the quarter-final. This tournament is a great spring for me into other tournaments."

Auger-Aliassime and Alcaraz had the youngest combined ages of any US Open quarter-final or later match since Australian Pat Cash (19) met Sweden's Mats Wilander (20) in a 1984 quarter-final.

"It's unfortunate," 12th seed Auger-Aliassime said. "What he has done here hasn't been done in the Open era. He should be proud of himself with head held high."

He becomes the first Canadian man to reach the US Open semi-finals, joining compatriot Leylah Fernandez, who booked her spot in the women's last four earlier in the day by beating Elina Svitolina.

"It's great for Canada. It's great for Quebec," said Auger-Aliassime. "I never thought a day like this would come. Both a little girl and a little boy from Montreal, both at the same time in the semi-finals of the US Open.

"It's special. I hope the people back home appreciate the moment also. It's great but it would be amazing if we were both in a final."

World No. 2 Medvedev dropped his first set at the tournament but eventually overcame Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 to reach his third straight semi-final at Flushing Meadows.

