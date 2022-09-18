'Tough day' for new world No. 1

VALENCIA - US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz admitted he was not in the best of conditions as he crashed to defeat on his debut as world No. 1, losing 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-2 to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in their Davis Cup Finals group-stage clash on Friday.

The 19-year-old, who became the youngest player to top the ATP rankings when he claimed the title at Flushing Meadows last Sunday, joined Sergi Bruguera's squad in Valencia on Tuesday and did not play in their opening 3-0 win over Serbia.

"I didn't arrive in very good physical condition. Very, very tough. The court is very slow. I had just two days to adapt my game to this court. It was really tough day," the Spaniard said.

Taking to the court after Roberto Bautista Agut beat Vasek Pospisil to put the hosts up 1-0, Alcaraz sealed a tight opening set in the tiebreak, before his 13th-ranked opponent switched gears.

"It's a big win for me and for the team," Auger-Aliassime said. "For me, because Carlos is the new No. 1. But he made a big effort, so we have to pay him respect for flying across the Atlantic and coming here to play... credit for that.

"I think I showed at the end I was a bit better in the third set."

The 22-year-old's first win over a world No. 1 dragged his team back into the tie at 1-1 and he then teamed up with Pospisil to face Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez in the doubles decider.

The Canadian pair came back from a break down at 4-5 in the deciding set to win the last three games and clinch the rubber and the tie with a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory.

The victory took Canada to the top of Group B with Spain, in second spot, Serbia and South Korea all in with a chance to qualify for the knockout stage in Malaga from Nov 22 to 27. Two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the next stage.

In Group D, Britain were knocked out as former world No. 1 Andy Murray and partner Joe Salisbury lost a deciding doubles to Dutch pair Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop in Glasgow.

Just as against the United States in their opening tie on Wednesday, Murray and doubles world No. 1 Salisbury took to the court with the tie locked at 1-1. They saved a match point in a nerve-jangling second set but eventually succumbed 7-6 (7-0), 6-7 (6-8), 6-3.