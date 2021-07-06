Top seeds get victorious lift

LONDON • World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time yesterday after beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 6-3.

The top seed will play the winner of the match between fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic and British teenager Emma Raducanu today for a place in the semi-finals.

Defeat brought an end to Krejcikova's 15-match winning streak and she will have to wait another year to see if she can emulate her late coach and mentor Jana Novotna in winning at the All England Club.

But while Barty won in straight sets, that did not really tell the full tale of a hard-fought 95-minute encounter against her Czech opponent, who had yet to win a main-draw singles match on grass before Wimbledon.

The 25-year-old's serve was once again her Achilles heel, after being broken early in the first set and then again in the second when she served for the match.

Fortunately for the Australian supporters on Court No. 1 - one of them held a written card that read "It's Barty's Party" - she broke Krejcikova's serve to take the match.

Perhaps illustrating a mix of relief and celebration, the 2019 French Open champion pumped her fists, but also let out a yell with her eyes directed towards her team in the stands.

Barty - who coincidentally also had a 15-match winning streak ended when she lost in the fourth round of Wimbledon two years ago - is especially keen to win this year as it is the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian and her idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley's first Wimbledon title.

"It was an incredibly tough match," she said. "Barbora has had an unbelievable year and am happy to come through in the end. I found some good stuff when it was important.

"This is a bit down to the work myself and my team do in practice, but this is the fun part to come out and enjoy myself. It can be frustrating at times but it tastes sweeter when you win."

Tunisian 21st seed Ons Jabeur produced a stunning display to overcome Polish seventh seed and last year's champion at Roland Garros Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, securing both her first Wimbledon quarter-final appearance as well as becoming the first Arab woman to do so.

She will take on Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka next.

In the men's draw, it was business as usual for top seed Novak Djokovic as he dismantled the challenge of Chile's Cristian Garin with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 victory to advance to the last eight and keep his title defence intact.

The world No. 1, who has won the last two men's singles titles here, will play his 50th Grand Slam quarter-final when he next faces Marton Fucsovics. The unseeded Hungarian yesterday upset Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Djokovic, who is gunning for a record-tying 20th Major and remains on track to become the first man to achieve the "Golden Slam" by holding all four Slam titles in a calendar year and an Olympic gold medal, said: "My confidence level is very high after winning the French Open. That was one of the biggest wins under those circumstances, particularly in the second week. It took a lot out of me but at the same time it gave me wings."

REUTERS

WIMBLEDON

