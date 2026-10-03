Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Top-ranked Elena Rybakina ousted by world No. 118 Alina Charaeva in China Open second round

Armenia’s Alena Charaeva (right) and Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina shake hands after their last-64 match at tennis’ China Open in Beijing on Oct 3.

BEIJING – World No.1 Elena Rybakina could not regroup and fell to 118th-ranked Alina Charaeva in the second round of the China Open on Oct 3 in Beijing.

The 27-year-old from Kazakhstan was playing her first match since seizing the top ranking after her US Open win in New York, but Armenian Charaeva triumphed 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a clinical comeback.

“I don’t have words,” said Charaeva, who is making her Beijing debut.

“This is incredible,” the 24-year-old, who like her opponent is born in Russia, said.

“She’s (an) amazing player, and for me it’s kind of just dream come true,” she said of Rybakina, who is a three-time Grand Slam champion.

“I will be really happy to stay some more days in Beijing,” she added. “Never stop believing, I guess.”

Rybakina got off to a solid start, but seven double faults ushered the momentum into the hands of her opponent.

Wind rattled the closed-roof stadium, with both players serving as thunderous claps echoed over the court.

A supportive crowd tried to rally Rybakina back into contention, but Charaeva held serve to win the match in two hours and 11 minutes.

Charaeva faces Briton Sonay Kartal in the third round on Oct 5.

Earlier on Oct 3, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen rebuked rowdy fans at her home tournament before opponent Anna Kalinskaya retired through injury to give the Chinese player a 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 3-0 victory.

A strong breeze and a noisy crowd made for tense rallies on a chilly centre court, with the umpire stepping in to warn people to stop moving around in the stands during play. AFP