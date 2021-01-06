Top field for abridged ATP Cup

MELBOURNE • World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and second-ranked Rafael Nadal will headline a slimmed-down field at the coronavirus-hit ATP Cup, organisers said, with the tournament cut in half to 12 teams.

The championship debuted across three Australian cities - Perth, Brisbane and Sydney - last January, with 24 nations split into six groups ahead of a finals series.

Djokovic's Serbia emerged triumphant, overpowering Nadal's Spain to win the inaugural title.

But the onslaught of Covid-19 has forced a radical change to how the 2021 season will look, with the Australian Open pushed back by three weeks to Feb 8.

Players will arrive in Australia from Jan 15 and undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine before the ATP Cup is held alongside two WTA 500 and two ATP 250 events, all in Melbourne in the week leading up to the first Grand Slam of the year.

Teams qualified for the ATP Cup based on men's singles rankings, with Austria, Russia, Greece, Germany, Argentina, Italy, Japan, France and Canada also making the grade.

Australia, one of the losing semi-finalists last year, was included as host nation, but without showman Nick Kyrgios, who is not on the team sheet.

All of the world's top 10 players will take part, except record 20-time Slam champion Roger Federer, who has pulled out of the Australian Open for the first time in his career as he continues his recovery from two rounds of knee surgery.

ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev headlines a strong Russian team, who reached the semi-finals last year, alongside fellow top-10 star Andrey Rublev, while world No. 3 Dominic Thiem will try to take Austria to glory.

"The players are looking forward to stepping up and representing their countries again, and the field, including defending champions Serbia and finalists Spain, is strong," said tournament director Tom Larner.

"This is a format that shows off the passion of the players and we're expecting some spectacular tennis action."

FIRE UP This is a format that shows off the passion of the players and we're expecting some spectacular tennis action. TOM LARNER, tournament director, on the innovative ATP Cup event.

The 12 teams, all of whom featured last year, will be divided into four groups of three, with the winners of each progressing to the semi-finals.

Each tie will comprise two singles matches and one doubles match. The draw will be made on Jan 20 ahead of the tournament starting on Feb 1.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE