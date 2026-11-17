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Finland's Harri Heliovaara and Britain's Henry Patten pose with the trophy and with ATP Chief Tour Officer Andre Silva in Turin, Italy, on Nov 16 after ranking No. 1 in the men's ATP doubles for the season.

Britain’s Henry Patten criticised ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi and CEO Eno Polo for their absence from Nov 16’s year-end world number one doubles trophy presentation in Turin.

Patten and Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara received their trophy from chief tour officer Andre Silva after winning five titles this season, including at Wimbledon.

“I never would have dreamt that we would be in the position that we’re in now. For us it’s a really big deal. It’s a real shame that the ATP chairman and the ATP CEO don’t think the same,” Patten said.

“It would have been nice to have them on court with us today, but here we are by ourselves.”

Reuters has contacted the ATP Tour for comment.

Patten and Heliovaara have been vocal critics of the ATP’s approach to the discipline of doubles, including plans to reduce prize money and draw sizes. REUTERS