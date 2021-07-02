Tokyo games get a boost

LONDON • World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer were both named on the list of players for the Tokyo Olympics yesterday - a boost for a tournament hit by high-profile withdrawals.

Women's world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and Japan's Naomi Osaka head the field in the women's singles.

A first-time gold-medal winner is assured in the women's singles with Puerto Rico's defending champion Monica Puig unable to compete because of injury.

Two-time champion Andy Murray, whose ranking has slipped to 118th as he battles to come back from hip surgery, will be aiming to win gold for the third Olympics in succession for Britain.

Djokovic, who is bidding at Wimbledon to match Federer and Rafael Nadal's record haul of Slam titles, won a singles bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, where Federer won doubles gold.

An Olympic singles gold is the one major prize that still eludes the two players who are vying, along with Nadal, to be considered the greatest of all time.

Djokovic remains on track to become the first player to win the "Golden Slam", comprising all four Majors in a calendar year, as well as glory at the Games.

A total of 46 teams will be represented at the Olympic tennis event which will be held at the Ariake Tennis Park from July 24 until Aug 1.

Several big names will not be travelling to Tokyo including former singles and doubles gold-medallist Nadal, four-gold winner Serena Williams, US Open champion Dominic Thiem and two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep.

In yesterday's second-round action at Wimbledon, top seed Barty eased into the third round after beating Russia's Anna Blinkova 6-4, 6-3.

The Australian will next meet 64th-ranked Czech Katerina Siniakova, who booked her spot in the third round with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over CoCo Vandeweghe.

SELECTED RESULTS

MEN'S SINGLES Matteo Berrettini (Ita) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (Ned) 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4), Alexander Zverev (Ger) bt Tennys Sandgren (USA) 7-5 6-2 6-3, Daniil Medvedev (Rus) bt Carlos Alcaraz (Esp) 6-4 6-1 6-2. WOMEN'S SINGLES Ashleigh Barty (Aus) bt Anna Blinkova (Rus) 6-4 6-3, Paula Badosa (Esp) bt Yulia Putintseva (Kaz) 6-4 6-1, Coco Gauff (USA) bt Elena Vesnina (Rus) 6-4 6-3.

Barty said: "This is a beautiful court - for me, grass-court tennis is where it's at. I wish we could play the whole year on it. I just love it and it felt like a long two years (away) but I certainly enjoyed being back out here today.

"We had to do a lot of homework to try to figure out her (Blinkova's) game. She played a great match today - a few points here and there and it could have been a different story.

"It's been a great year so far - it's really nice to have the fans in the stands again and Wimbledon wouldn't be the same place without (them)."

Her bid to earn a second Major after her 2019 French Open triumph was further strengthened following third seed Elina Svitolina's 6-3, 6-4 exit at the hands of Pole Magda Linette.

The highest seed to be eliminated so far, the Ukrainian has not managed to perform at the Slams this year, suffering a fourth-round defeat in Melbourne and a third-round loss at Roland Garros.

"I think mentally today, I was not really in a good place," the 2018 WTA Finals Singapore winner said. "I need some time to analyse, but I think mentally it was not very good for me today.

"I need to reset, I need to rest. I need to, you know, feel again fresh to play the upcoming tournaments."

In the men's draw, German fourth seed Alexander Zverev fired 36 winners and 13 aces to beat American Tennys Sandgren 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the third round.

REUTERS

